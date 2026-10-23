Weekend Ramp Closures Scheduled For Shallowford Road At Interstate 75

This weekend TDOT will be performing bridge work requiring closures of two I-75 ramps at Shallowford Road.

The I-75 North Bound Exit 5 off-ramp to Shallowford Road is scheduled to close at 8:00PM Friday, October 23rd, and is expected to remain closed until Saturday afternoon/evening.

During the closure, crews will remove the remaining falsework and complete the bridge deck sections over the ramp travel lane.

When completed, crews will shift operations to the Shallowford Rd on-ramp to I-75 SB to complete similar work on the new overpass section.

This will require closing the on-ramp as well as both westbound left-turn lanes that feed the ramp.

The ramp is tentatively expected to reopen by late Sunday evening, although delays could extend the closure into Monday morning.

Crews must have all ramp closures removed and reopened by 6AM on Monday, October 26th