Winter Roads Can Be Deadly: Prepare Your Vehicles And Plan Ahead For Safety

With snow and ice in the forecast for large portions of the state, AAA urges drivers to take proactive steps to stay safe on winter roads.

Winter weather can be deadly: the U.S. Department of Transportation reports that each year 1,300 people are killed and 116,000 are injured in crashes on snowy or icy pavement.

“Winter driving hazards such as slick ice, snow-packed roads, and reduced traction make braking and steering treacherous,” said AAA's Megan Cooper. “Speeding, tailgating, and poorly maintained vehicles amplify the danger, so prepping your car with winter tires, a strong battery, and proper fluid levels is essential for safety.”

Winter Vehicle Maintenance Checklist

Tires : Check pressure weekly; consider winter tires.

: Check pressure weekly; consider winter tires. Battery: Test regularly; cold weather reduces power.

Test regularly; cold weather reduces power. Fluids: Use winter-grade washer fluid; check antifreeze; change oil for winter viscosity.

Use winter-grade washer fluid; check antifreeze; change oil for winter viscosity. Wipers & Defroster : Replace blades; ensure heater works.

: Replace blades; ensure heater works. Brakes & Lights: Inspect brakes; clean and check all lights.

Primary Reasons for Roadside Assistance in Winter Weather

Dead Batteries : Cold weather significantly reduces a car battery's power output and efficiency. A battery that works fine in warm weather may fail completely when temperatures drop, making a jump-start or a replacement battery more common.

: Cold weather significantly reduces a car battery's power output and efficiency. A battery that works fine in warm weather may fail completely when temperatures drop, making a jump-start or a replacement battery more common. Tire Issues: Icy and snowy roads demand good tire traction. The tread needs to be able to effectively push snow and grip wet/icy surfaces to steer and propel your vehicle. Drivers should check their tires’ tread depth to see if replacement tires are needed.

Icy and snowy roads demand good tire traction. The tread needs to be able to effectively push snow and grip wet/icy surfaces to steer and propel your vehicle. Drivers should check their tires’ tread depth to see if replacement tires are needed. Vehicle Crashes/Sliding off the Road: Reduced traction from ice and black ice increases the risk of skidding, sliding off the road, or getting involved in crashes.

Reduced traction from ice and black ice increases the risk of skidding, sliding off the road, or getting involved in crashes. Running Out of Fuel: Being stranded without fuel in freezing temperatures can become an emergency very quickly. Drivers should not let their gas tanks drop below a quarter of a tank in inclement weather.

Being stranded without fuel in freezing temperatures can become an emergency very quickly. Drivers should not let their gas tanks drop below a quarter of a tank in inclement weather. Car Lockouts and Frozen Locks: Freezing moisture can cause car locks to freeze, preventing access to the vehicle.

What to Do If You Become Stranded

If your vehicle becomes disabled in winter weather, staying calm and taking the right steps can save your life:

Stay inside your vehicle for shelter unless it is unsafe to do so.

Turn on hazard lights to increase visibility.

Call for help and share your GPS location.

Run the engine sparingly (about 10 minutes per hour) and crack a window for ventilation.

Layer clothing, stay hydrated, and conserve your phone battery.

“If your car stalls in traffic, act fast: turn on hazard lights, set the emergency brake, stay inside with doors locked, and call for roadside assistance immediately,” added Cooper. “If remaining in your vehicle puts you at risk, such as on a blind curve or in heavy traffic, exit carefully, move to a safe location away from the roadway, and call for assistance immediately.”

Electric Vehicle Winter Tips

For those with electric vehicles, cold weather can slash EV range by up to 40% and slow charging. To conserve the battery:

Precondition Your Battery: Warm up the battery before driving by using the preconditioning feature while the car is still plugged in. This helps maintain range and efficiency.

Warm up the battery before driving by using the preconditioning feature while the car is still plugged in. This helps maintain range and efficiency. Keep It Plugged In: Whenever possible, leave your EV plugged in overnight. This keeps the battery warm and prevents deep discharge in freezing temperatures.

Whenever possible, leave your EV plugged in overnight. This keeps the battery warm and prevents deep discharge in freezing temperatures. Manage Charging: Charge more frequently in winter since range can drop by 20–40% in cold weather. Use Level 2 charging for faster replenishment and better battery health.

Charge more frequently in winter since range can drop by 20–40% in cold weather. Use Level 2 charging for faster replenishment and better battery health. Optimize Cabin Heating: Use heated seats and steering wheel instead of blasting cabin heat—they consume less energy. Preheat the cabin while plugged in to avoid draining the battery on the road.

Drivers can do their part to help keep all first responders safe by adhering to the Slow Down, Move Over law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over a lane when approaching tow trucks, law enforcement, or emergency vehicles.