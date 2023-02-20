World Of Outlaws Late Models Return To Boyd’s Speedway In March For Shamrock 100

The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series will make its first Georgia stop of the year at Boyd’s Speedway for the inaugural Shamrock 100, March 17-18.

Boasting a $135,000 overall purse, the two-day event will see a field of elite drivers duel for a $10,000 payday on Friday and a $20,000 top prize on Saturday.

The 3/8-mile track hosted the premier Late Model series for the first-time last September, producing two of the most thrilling races of the year. With its new date in March, the Shamrock 100 is poised to do the same.

Get tickets now at worldofoutlaws.com/latemodels/schedule/

Georgia will be represented well at the Shamrock 100 with 2015 World of Outlaws CASE Late Model champion Shane Clanton, of Zebulon, GA, and 2023 Rookie of the Year contender Payton Freeman, of Commerce, GA.

While not with the World of Outlaws, both drivers have a victory at track. Clanton won there with the Southern Regional Racing Series in 2008 and Freeman won there in 2022 with the Iron-Man Southern Late Model Series.

Both drivers were at the World of Outlaws’ debut at Boyd’s in September but will be looking for their first top-10 finish with the Series at the track in March.

Reigning Series champion Dennis Erb, Jr., of Carpentersville, IL, will continue his year-long drive for a second consecutive title at Boyd’s.

He’s made five starts at the Georgia track and earned his career best finish at Boyd’s with the World of Outlaws in September. After a 10th-place the first night with the Series, he finished fifth the final night.

Four-time World of Outlaws champion Brandon Sheppard will continue his trek for a fifth Series title, he’s ran at twice with a national touring series. In his first start at the track he finished 15th and in his second he finished eighth.

Like many of the tracks on the Series schedule this year, he’ll make his first appearance at Boyd’s with his own car as Sheppard is piloting the Sheppard Riggs Racing #B5 Longhorn Chassis Late Model.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt. Learn more at worldofoutlaws.com