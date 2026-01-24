Beat The Cold: EPB Energy Pro Shares Tips to Save Energy and Stay Warm

With a winter storm expected to move through Chattanooga and much of the country this weekend, residents are preparing for cold temperatures and possible disruptions.

EPB Energy Pro Nate Thomasson shares simple, practical tips to help households stay warm while keeping utility bills under control.

One of the easiest ways to save energy he says, is adjusting your thermostat.

“If you have it set at 70, maybe see if you can still be comfortable at 68,” Thomasson says, noting that even lowering it by one or two degrees can reduce energy use.

He recommends setting the thermostat as low as possible while still maintaining comfort, as every household’s needs vary.

Thomasson also cautioned against overusing space heaters, which can drive up energy costs. If they’re necessary, he suggests choosing lower-wattage models with built-in safety features and keeping clear space around them.

“Try to choose space heaters with a lower wattage to help maybe not use as much energy. And look into built-in safety features where if it gets knocked over or something happens It’ll shut itself off and just keep a good clearance around it” Nate says.

For those looking to prepare your home ahead of time— Nate suggest servicing your HVAC system and adding outdoor faucet covers to your pipes, which can also help systems run more efficiently during extreme cold.

After the storm, Thomasson advises against turning the heat off completely. Many homes in this area use heat pump systems that rely on costly auxiliary heat when pushed too hard. Turning heat off and then blasting it later can cancel out any savings and lead to higher bills.

“When the unit is running in overdrive trying to heat the home or in the really really cold weather, It can pull on this auxiliary or backup heat which can be very very expensive”, Nate shares.

In the event of power outages, he recommends keeping generators outdoors, using extra blankets and layers, and opening drapes on sunny sides of the home to let in natural warmth.

As the storm approaches this weekend, preparation is key. A few smart adjustments now can help keep homes warm, energy costs manageable, and families safe.

With the right steps, residents can weather the cold comfortably and confidently.