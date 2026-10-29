$100M Residential Development To Break Ground Next To Erlanger Park Friday

Local leaders and development partners will gather on Friday, November 13, at 10:30 a.m. to break ground on a residential development located immediately North of Erlanger Park.

The six-story housing development will sit adjacent to the left field concourse of the multi-use ballpark and the Tennessee Riverwalk, offering the first residents of the Foundries District unparalleled views of Erlanger Park, Lookout Mountain, and the Tennessee River.

The apartments will be developed by New City Properties, who serve as the master developer of the Foundries District. The project will include approximately 287 residential units and a nearby 550 space structured parking facility for residents, future commercial space and additional game day parking. It is the first of many major private investments catalyzed by Erlanger Park, which will continue to attract investment, jobs, and tax revenue for the larger community.

“Despite macroeconomic headwinds, we and our investment partners, EBSCO Real Estate and Sweetwater Holdings, are proud to be taking this step,” said Jim Irwin, President, New City Properties. “Working to revitalize this historic property has been an incredible privilege, and it would simply not be possible without all the hard work and vision of countless individuals to make it a reality.”

Located directly north of the ballpark’s left field wall, the project will place hundreds of new residents within feet of Erlanger Park, the Tennessee Riverwalk, restaurants, entertainment, and other amenities. Construction is expected to begin following the groundbreaking, with completion anticipated in the Fall of 2028.

The project is part of a broader wave of redevelopment spurred by the transformation of the former U.S. Pipe and Wheland Foundry into Erlanger Park and the Foundries District. This significant long-term investment shows that public and private partners are successfully converting the former industrial area into a mixed-use district that connects South Broad Street, downtown, surrounding neighborhoods, and the riverfront.

“This is a major vote of confidence for the Foundries District,” said Andy Stone, Partner, Perimeter Properties. “The goal has always been to create a vibrant neighborhood that is active not just on game days, but year-round. This is the exciting first step towards making that vision a reality.”

“The Lookouts are looking forward to welcoming the first residents of the Foundries District to their beautiful new homes just outside Erlanger Park,” said Jason Freier, Managing Owner of the Chattanooga Lookouts.