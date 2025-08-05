Sixth Annual TechX Awards Now Accepting Nominations For Tech Excellence

Nominations and applications are now open for the 6th Annual Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards, presented by the Chattanooga Technology Council (ChaTech.)

TechX honors and celebrates the technology professionals and companies who are driving the future of technology across the Chattanooga region. The event recognizes excellence across various technology fields, spotlighting the many achievements and innovations that are having the greatest impact in our community.

Nominations and applications are open now and will close on August 12, 2025. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on September 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. at the Wolford Family Athletic Center in Mackenzie Arena on the campus of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.Individual tickets and tables are on sale now and limited sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information on ticket sales or sponsorships, visit chatech.org/techx.

Awards will be given in 10 categories at this year’s TechX Awards:

Tech for Good Award

CxO Leader of the Year Award

Early Innovator Award

Tech Company of the Year Award

AI Innovation Award

Woman in Tech Leadership Award

Tech Marketing Excellence Award

Tech Educator of the Year Award

Emerging Tech Student Award

Tech Manager/Leader of the Year Award*

*New award category for 2025.

Nominations and applications can be submitted by visiting chatech.org/techx.

This year’s TechX event will introduce an innovative new element: the CxO Auction, an exclusive opportunity for bidders to secure private, two-hour meetings with prominent C-level executives in Chattanooga’s technology sector. Winners will be granted direct access to strategic insights, discussions on industry trends, and potential future partnerships.

Proceeds from TechX ticket and table sales, sponsorship, and the CxO auction will support ChaTech’s year-round schedule of programming and professional development activities related to the growth of Chattanooga’s regional tech economy.

“Every year, the TechX Awards have become bigger as our region’s tech ecosystem has gotten more and more dynamic,” said Karen Walker, Senior Vice President of Technology Solutions at CBL Properties and a member of ChaTech’s Board of Directors. "Chattanooga has been rightly recognized as a national tech leader for years, and this event is our community’s signature opportunity to celebrate the entrepreneurs, researchers, engineers, companies, and organizations who are moving our region forward together.”