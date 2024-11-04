Applications Closing Today For TVFCU’s $225,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest

The Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union would like to remind local small-business owners that applications for the eighth annual Idea Leap Grant competition are closing soon.

The credit union will award a total of $225,000 in grants to entrepreneurs across its 17-county service area.

This year, TVFCU is hosting separate competitions in the Chattanooga, Ocoee, and Northwest Georgia regions, with grants ranging from $10,000 to $30,000 for local businesses.

Applications will close at 5 p.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. All submissions will be reviewed by independent panels of community volunteers in each region.

TVFCU will announce quarterfinalists for each competition on Dec. 9, 2024. Semifinalists will be selected in February based on video submissions and site visits. The community will vote to select one finalist in each contest via People’s Choice Voting, while other finalists will be chosen by their respective panel of judges.

During National Small Business Week, May 4-10, 2025, TVFCU will host pitch competitions for each region, where the finalists will present their businesses and plans for growth to judges and the general public. For the first time, pitch competitions in the Ocoee and Northwest Georgia regions will be televised in partnership with Local 3 News.

At each of these pitch competitions, the first-place prize will be $30,000, the second-place prize $15,000 and three runners-up will each receive $10,000. WDEF News 12 will announce the Chattanooga winner live during its evening news broadcast.

Each small business may apply to only one of the three competitions and must apply in the region where their business primarily operates. To be eligible, businesses must have two to 25 employees, including the owner, annual revenue of no more than $2.5 million, have been operating and generating revenue for at least 12 months, and be based within TVFCU’s 17-county service area.

“As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, TVFCU is committed to reinvesting in our communities,” said Todd Fortner, president and CEO. “The Idea Leap Grant empowers local entrepreneurs, strengthens the regional economy, and helps small businesses thrive.”

The Idea Leap Grant, which began in 2018, is an extension of TVFCU’s Idea Leap Loan Initiative, launched in 2016 to assist small businesses. To date, TVFCU has funded more than $7 million in loans to emerging and early-stage businesses through this initiative.

Visit tvfcu.com/IdeaLeapGrant for eligibility details, rules, frequently asked questions, and to submit your application by 5 p.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.