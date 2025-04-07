Basecamp, A Day Of Networking And Coworking, Relaunches On April 17

The Enterprise Center invites the public to Basecamp, a free day of networking, coworking, and fun for professionals and job seekers on April 17 from 9 AM to 5 PM at the Chattanooga Choo Choo.

Local residents are encouraged to view the full event details and RSVP on Eventbrite.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly will deliver brief remarks at the beginning of Basecamp at 9 AM. The full schedule includes informational panels to spur conversations around skills-building and apprenticeships and opportunities to connect with local resources and organizations.

“Basecamp is a day to connect and co-work with other professionals in a wide range of industries in our community,” said Kevin Love, Director of Innovative Workforce & Economy at The Enterprise Center. “We’re excited to bring Basecamp to the Choo Choo because the venue represents revitalization and growth, which is key to any professional career.”

The event delivers a full day of networking, coworking, and live music and activities in the historic Chattanooga landmark, with subsequent events on June 12, August 21, and October 9. The goal of this event—Building Bridges in the Workforce—is to foster connection and learning in a fun environment.“While virtual work certainly has its place, there’s in credible value in face-to-face interactions and networking—that’s where innovation is born,” said Sammy Lowermilk, Acting President & CEO of The Enterprise Center. “The Enterprise Center is focused on fostering innovative ecosystems which support small business, entrepreneurship, and the job market by providing skills-building and workforce development for our local residents.”

Basecamp is proudly supported by Unum as the official event sponsor, along with Hamilton County Parks & Recreation. Other partners include the Choo Choo, Chattanooga State, Apprenticeship Works, Chattanooga 2.0, ChaTech Council, Young Professionals of Chattanooga, Urban League of Chattanooga Young Professionals, Latino Professionals Network, and Tech Goes Home Tennessee.

To make attendance easy, guests are encouraged to use the free downtown electric shuttle or park at the adjacent CARTA garage.