BJ's Wholesale Club Now Offering "Founding" Memberships In Advance Of 2026 Opening

BJ's Wholesale Club in Northgate Mall is expected to open in the summer of 2026. Ahead of the grand opening local shoppers can take advantage of BJ’s founding member offers now through January 29,

The membership center, located at 5301 TN-153 in Hixson, will open this Friday, Nov. 7, at 9 a.m. Once its open, local shoppers interested in joining BJ's can head to the membership center, or BJs.com/Chattanooga, to sign up for BJ's founding member special offer.

For a limited time, those interested in joining the club can sign up for The Club Card Membership at $40 for a 1-year membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal and earn a $10 reward for each $100+ spent during the first 90 days of club opening.

The Club+ Card Membership is also available at $80 for a 1-year membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal with a $15 reward for each $100+ spent during the first 90 days of club opening. Perks of The Club+ Card Membership include:

5¢ off/gal. at BJ’s Gas

Earn 2% back in rewards on most BJ’s purchases

2 FREE same-day deliveries on orders $50+

FREE curbside pickup

The folks at BJ’s Wholesale Club expect to bring unbeatable value, including savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day. The Hixson location will feature a wide assortment of fresh foods, including produce, bakery and a full-service deli, as well as seasonal items, home décor, consumer electronics, apparel, and other everyday essentials.

BJ’s members can choose from a variety of time-saving options, whether shopping online or in-club. Curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and shipping are available on BJs.com, while members shopping in-club can use ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app to scan products as they shop and skip the checkout line.

The new Hixson location will have a BJ’s Gas location on-site, offering members competitive fuel prices and providing even more value and savings.

BJ’s has a long-standing commitment to nourishing the communities within its club footprint through its partnership with Feeding America. The Chattanooga club will regularly donate produce, meat, dairy products and more to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to support the community.

Local shoppers interested in becoming BJ’s members can visit the membership center beginning Friday, November 7, or go to BJs.com/Chattanooga for more information.

Membership Center hours: