BJ’s Wholesale Club Opens The Doors On Their New Northgate Mall Location

The wait is finally over. Today is the grand opening of the new BJ’s Wholesale Club at Northgate Mall where shoppers can expect to save 25% off their grocery bills.

But there is so much more in this store.

I got the privilege of getting a tour Thursday of the sprawling 100,000 square-foot discount retail outlet. Fresh foods, clothing, books, TVs, electronics, pet items, bakery, freshly made foods and deli items, outdoor grills and furniture, indoor furniture, household products and so much more. It was mindboggling.

Everything is so shiny and new!

The concrete floor glistened and the rows upon rows of frozen food items stretched for what seemed like miles. The store will employ roughly 100 local workers. Yesterday they were busy stocking last minute items on the shelves, anxiously anticipating their first customers Friday morning. They did a great job when you realize they broke ground back in May of 2025.

Patrons can expect a weekend long party as they usher in the opening of the sixth BJ’s location in the state. There will be snacks at the snack station, prizes, and special discounts on selected items.

I may call in sick and go shopping! I’m not even going to make a grocery list because I know I won’t stick to it. There are too many things my brain will say I need just in time for the next winter storm!

I think I might need a new TV in time for the “Big Game,” as well.

The Chattanooga store has an automotive service area for tires replacements and service. Customers pay yearly membership fees to join the club. Right now, new members can join for as little as $40 a year but the store will offer other membership levels that include extra incentives and rewards at an introductory price of $80.

Customers can also take advantage of the express pay system. Using your smartphone and BJ’s app, you can scan your items as you shop and then pay with your phone to avoid cashier lines. You’ll just need to show your electronic receipt as you exit. You can download the app to shop online for curbside pickup or delivery and to clip electronic coupons.

Plus, this store plans to give back to the community. They will be donating fresh food on a weekly basis to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

The store is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Member perks include:

Unbeatable grocery prices: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day

A risk-free membership: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guarantee

BJ’s coupons + manufacturers’ coupons: Members can combine BJ’s coupons with many manufacturers’ coupons to maximize savings

BJ’s Gas: Members can fill up at any BJ’s Gas station at low prices. Plus, members can save even more through BJ’s Fuel Savers Program

BJ’s Club+ members get 5¢ off/gal at BJ’s Gas and earn 2% back in rewards on most BJ’s purchases.

