Hamilton Place invites shoppers to continue the Black Friday tradition of gathering with family and friends, searching for the perfect gifts, and visiting Santa on Friday, November 27 from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

As shoppers look for value, experiences, and holiday gift inspiration, Hamilton Place offers a mix of retailer promotions and an exciting Black Friday experience.

Shoppers across the country are preparing for the season as well. The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecast that U.S. retail sales in November and December will grow 4.2% over 2025 to a total of $1.013 trillion, up from last year's $972 billion.

"This year's forecast reflects our confidence that consumers will prioritize the holiday season even as they remain mindful of their budgets." said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay.

“There’s an energy around Black Friday that you can't replicate with online shopping. It's a joy to connect and be with our shoppers all day.” said Andrew Steele, Marketing Director for Hamilton Place. “This year, we wanted to add an extra element of surprise for our shoppers with the $12,000 Mystery Giveaway, while giving families even more reasons to spend the day with us.”

At 7am the morning will kickoff with our $12,000 Giveaway. The first 300 eligible shoppers to visit our giveaway table (lower level, center court, in front of Palmetto Moon) will be able to select one of 300 envelopes with a gift card from participating retailers. Gift cards value range from $20 - $250, with one shopper receiving a $1,000 grand prize. No purchase necessary. While supplies last. Must be 18 or older to win.

Retailers in the giveaway: Palmetto Moon, Altar'd State, Carhartt, Sephora, Journeys, Hollister, Aerie, lululemon and Buckle. Details available here.

For more information on upcoming happenings, holiday hours, Santa photos, and more, visit our website Hamilton Place.