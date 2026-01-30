Burlaep Print And Press Celebrates Five Years Of Serving Coffee, Printing, And Apparel

On Saturday, January 31st, and Sunday, February 1st, Burlaep Print and Press will be celebrating their fifth anniversary with a large warehouse sale and a two-day, free party.

Burlaep Print and Press is a multi-faceted space on 11th Street in Downtown Chattanooga that serves in the front as one of the best coffee shops in the city, while towards the back, they combine an eco-conscious, water-based print shop dedicated to sustainable screen printing, with an incredible outdoor-inspired apparel brand.

The five-year party is free for all, and, in addition to being a giant warehouse sale, they will be offering a free hot dog and beer with any purchase. They will also have $6 cocktails, $2 mimosas, Tons of $5 Tees, 40 to 80 percent off storewide, a scavenger hunt, and free merch to the first 100 shoppers. Also, if you find a golden mug, you win a prize. The two-day party is set to be a special, one-off event.

When you first walk up to the Burlaep you are greeted by a white building with black font reading Burlaep Print and Press Coffee, with windows surrounding the exterior. Once inside, there is such a coziness and warmth that permeates the entire space.

You are often welcomed by one of the friendly baristas and there is a good selection of pastries and a chalkboard-esqe larger menu above the coffee bar, detailing their drips and seasonal offerings. As you make your way towards the back of the shop, you begin to see the incredible selection of their outdoor apparel mixed in with arts and crafts from local artisans.

Amidst the clothes and crafts, on some beautifully designed shelves, are their incredible, high-quality whole-bean offerings from roasters DAK, out of Amsterdam, and Heart, out of Portland, Oregon. You’d be hard-pressed to find better beans in the city, but be sure to grab yours fast once they are available, because they run out quickly.

In the far back is their eco-friendly, water-based print shop, which is not only the first and only eco-conscious print shop in Chattanooga, but they also work to prioritize environmentally friendly practices while delivering high-quality prints, making a positive impact on both the community and the planet.

In speaking with the owners and staff of Burlaep Print and Press, they discussed their origins, and what people can expect from the shop if they’ve never been before.

“It was through the Chattanooga market that we began to acquire custom print clients. After several years of grinding, we were slowly able to full-time screen print and then eventually acquire a brick and mortar in 2020. From then on, we were able to scale up our printing efforts as Chattanooga’s first and only eco-conscious print shop. Once the retail space was in the picture, it was always a goal to incorporate coffee. This became a reality when the Burlaep Print and Press doors opened on February 1st, 2021. Since then, we’ve been able to grow our coffee and apparel programs more than we could have ever imagined.

We pride ourselves on the hospitality of our staff and space. Even if it’s your first time at Burlaep, we want you to feel like the space is yours. We have tried to emphasize all aspects of our shop so you can be filled with creativity and inspiration in our space. We have really honed in on our coffee program, sourcing beans internationally and nationally that you can’t find just anywhere. We are always rotating the origin and the process of beans so that people always have curiosity in everything they drink here.”

Burlaep Print and Press is also known for its support of land conservation organizations. They have a strong passion for nature and for sustainability-driven projects. To date, they have partnered with Southeastern Climbers Coalition, the American Alpine Club, and the Tetons Climbers Coalition, to name a few. Their goal in working with those organizations is to simplify a process that helps them raise funds for their initiatives and climbing access.

When asked if they have any plans for the next 5 years, the staff mentioned that while they have no plans to expand locations or move, they are hoping for more community-centered events that bring people together over coffee, printing, and outdoor apparel.

“We’d love to see Print & Press, our brick and mortar location, continue to grow as a staple for slow craft coffee both in Chattanooga and in the Southeast. We also strive to continue to be a hub for local outdoor enthusiasts as well as folks traveling through, sampling some of the great outdoor activities that Chattanooga has to offer.

We never want to stop exploring ways to better our crafts, both in printing and in brewing. No plans to expand or move locations as of now, but hopefully you’ll see more events geared to both the coffee and the outdoor community to bring people together and experience the things we love together.”

Burlaep Print and Press Turns Five