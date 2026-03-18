Burlaep's Annual Spring Market Highlights Local Vendors, Ushers In New Season

On Saturday, March 21st, Burlaep Print and Press will host its annual Spring Market, featuring over thirty vendors, a food truck from Wei To Go, new seasonal drinks, and an incredible arts and crafts vendor market.

Folks can expect to find pottery, handmade jewelry, art, vintage clothing, candles, and much more, made by Chattanooga locals. The annual pop-up market will feature artisan makers and highlight small local businesses, while strengthening the cultural identity of the city and building on real human connections.

In speaking with the bar manager for Burlaep Print and Press, Sierra Green, she spoke to the origins of the market in 2022 and how it has evolved since then.

“Burlaep had been open for two years at this point, and we wanted to find new ways to show up more in the community. We put our heads together and thought that we had the perfect space for seasonal markets. We started our first market in the spring and realized this was a perfect way to collaborate with locals in the community. Since then, we have been building relationships with vendors and continuing to provide a space for people to celebrate local businesses and the seasonal changes each year.”

Green went on to discuss what people can expect from the community event, as well as preview some of the new seasonal drinks that will be unveiled at the market.

“The Burlaep Spring Market is an exciting way to usher in the new season. You can expect to meet and support local artists and resellers while shopping for their goods. The whole space will be filled with vendors. We always drop our new seasonal drinks the day of the market.

These drinks have been crafted by our baristas with all house-made syrups and cold foams. Expect mocktail-style drinks like a honeysuckle iced matcha with a honeysuckle cold foam and a thyme brown sugar cappuccino with an olive oil cold foam. This day is all about shopping and celebrating locals, trying our new drinks, and celebrating a new season.”

Not only does the Spring Market build on a local creative culture and further add to the aesthetic of the shop, but it also helps build Chattanooga’s local economy and support small businesses and makers. Without needing a storefront, makers can showcase their products, and Burlaep simply provides the space to make the social connections and collaborations they need.

When asked what the biggest milestones or changes have been since first hosting the spring market, Green discussed the importance of the beautiful partnership that's been created between local artists and Burlaep.

“Our seasonal markets are a way we’ve been able to be prevalent in the community. The biggest milestone is probably creating relationships with local artists and resellers and giving them a space to shine through. Each year has been beautiful to see them continue to grow in their businesses and be able to know we’ve helped support that in some small way. So no huge changes, just a really beautiful partnership that’s continued to grow.”

Finally, Green mentioned that although there have been many moments that captured the essence of the market and its vision, the essence of the market remains unchanged.

“The last market we did was one of our biggest ones yet, and vendors were extremely grateful for how many goods they were able to sell. It’s always a special moment to talk with a vendor who has put their heart and soul into a craft and be able to thank Burlaep for helping ignite that. There have been so many specific moments and conversations, but the essence of it is the same.”

Burlaep Spring Market