ChaTech Announces Finalists For The 5th Annual TechX Awards

The Chattanooga Technology Council is thrilled to announce the finalists for the 5th Annual Technology Excellence "TechX" Awards.
These awards celebrate the outstanding achievements, innovation, and impact of individuals, teams, and organizations within Chattanooga’s vibrant tech ecosystem.
The 2024 TechX Awards finalists are:
CxO Leader of the Year Award – Sponsored by CGI ● Keith Hales - InfoSystems, Inc.
- Deb Socia - The Enterprise Center
- Tyler York - WYRE Technology
Early Innovator Award – Sponsored by Kenco Group
- Erkan Kaplanoglu - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
- Vijayalakshmi K Kumarasamy - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
- Shappi
- Skytec LLC
Tech Company of the Year Award – Sponsored by Fortinet
- DC BLOX
- Ntracts, Inc
- WYRE Technology
Tech for Good Award – Sponsored by Check Point Software Technologies
- BlueSky Tennessee Institute
- Gig City Girls
- The Enterprise Center
Software Engineering Excellence Award – Sponsored by Insight Global
- James Aden - CGI
- Dan Cook
- Bryant Wooters - Datably, Inc
DEI Champion in Tech Award
- Thomas Cox - CD Tech
- Stacy Hill - Persevere
- Irene J Hillman - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
AI/ML/BI Excellence Award
- Dan Cook
- Trever J. Ehrlich - Kenco Logistics
- Vijayalakshmi K Kumarasamy - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Woman in Tech Leadership Award – Sponsored by TEKsystems
- Chantée Boykin - EPB
- Daniela LaCelle - Unum Group
- Cathi Swanson - Text Request
DevOps Excellence Award
- Dan Cook
- Nicholas Cruz - Ntracts, Inc
- Kyle Prescott - Unum Group
Tech Marketing Excellence Award
- Chelsya Ashley - Cheya Media
- Allison Satterfield - Particle31
- Angela Wade - WYRE Technology
Tech Educator of the Year Award – Sponsored by The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
- Karen Haynes - Hamilton County Schools
- Emily McDonald - Hamilton County Schools
- Serkan Varol - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Emerging Tech Student Award – Sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Megan Burns - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
- Cecily Holland - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
- Jeremy Stansell - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
“Each year, the TechX Awards offer us a moment to recognize and celebrate the incredible talent and innovation thriving in our community,” said Austin Corcoran, Executive Director of ChaTech. “Congratulations to all the finalists - your work is not only advancing your companies but also contributing to the growth and success of our entire tech community.”
The winners will be announced at the 2024 TechX Awards ceremony, taking place at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at The Turnbull Building. Individual tickets and tables are now available for purchase. To learn more about the event, the award categories, and to secure your tickets, visit chatech.org/techx.
Follow ChaTech on social media for the latest updates and join the conversation using #TechX2024.