ChaTech Announces Finalists For The 5th Annual TechX Awards

The Chattanooga Technology Council is thrilled to announce the finalists for the 5th Annual Technology Excellence "TechX" Awards.

These awards celebrate the outstanding achievements, innovation, and impact of individuals, teams, and organizations within Chattanooga’s vibrant tech ecosystem.

The 2024 TechX Awards finalists are:

CxO Leader of the Year Award – Sponsored by CGI ● Keith Hales - InfoSystems, Inc.

Deb Socia - The Enterprise Center

Tyler York - WYRE Technology

Early Innovator Award – Sponsored by Kenco Group

Erkan Kaplanoglu - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Vijayalakshmi K Kumarasamy - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Shappi

Skytec LLC

Tech Company of the Year Award – Sponsored by Fortinet

DC BLOX

Ntracts, Inc

WYRE Technology

Tech for Good Award – Sponsored by Check Point Software Technologies

BlueSky Tennessee Institute

Gig City Girls

The Enterprise Center

Software Engineering Excellence Award – Sponsored by Insight Global

James Aden - CGI

Dan Cook

Bryant Wooters - Datably, Inc

DEI Champion in Tech Award

Thomas Cox - CD Tech

Stacy Hill - Persevere

Irene J Hillman - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

AI/ML/BI Excellence Award

Dan Cook

Trever J. Ehrlich - Kenco Logistics

Vijayalakshmi K Kumarasamy - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Woman in Tech Leadership Award – Sponsored by TEKsystems

Chantée Boykin - EPB

Daniela LaCelle - Unum Group

Cathi Swanson - Text Request

DevOps Excellence Award

Dan Cook

Nicholas Cruz - Ntracts, Inc

Kyle Prescott - Unum Group

Tech Marketing Excellence Award

Chelsya Ashley - Cheya Media

Allison Satterfield - Particle31

Angela Wade - WYRE Technology

Tech Educator of the Year Award – Sponsored by The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Karen Haynes - Hamilton County Schools

Emily McDonald - Hamilton County Schools

Serkan Varol - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Emerging Tech Student Award – Sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

Megan Burns - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Cecily Holland - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Jeremy Stansell - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

“Each year, the TechX Awards offer us a moment to recognize and celebrate the incredible talent and innovation thriving in our community,” said Austin Corcoran, Executive Director of ChaTech. “Congratulations to all the finalists - your work is not only advancing your companies but also contributing to the growth and success of our entire tech community.”

The winners will be announced at the 2024 TechX Awards ceremony, taking place at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at The Turnbull Building. Individual tickets and tables are now available for purchase. To learn more about the event, the award categories, and to secure your tickets, visit chatech.org/techx.

Follow ChaTech on social media for the latest updates and join the conversation using #TechX2024.