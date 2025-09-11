ChaTech Announces Finalists For The 6th Annual TechX Awards

Local leaders who have made exceptional achievements in technology will be recognized at the upcoming 6th Annual Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards, presented by the Chattanooga Technology Council (ChaTech).

The 2025 TechX Awards finalists are:

CxO Leader of the Year Award (Sponsored by CGI)

Sheila Boyington - Thinking Media

Hudson Brock - Allohire

Beau Moffatt - WYRE Technology

Tech Company of the Year Award (Sponsored by BuildWithin)

EirSystems, Inc,

Blueprint Intelligence, Inc.

Ardera

Early Innovator Award (Sponsored by Kenco Group)

Brooks Band by Sensory Bridges

Nomad by One Off Robotics

Driver Health Monitor System by Vijayalakshmi K Kumarasamy

Tech for Good Award (Sponsored by Check Point Software Technologies)

Ujjawal Nayak - Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Vijayalakshmi K Kumarasamy - UTC

AI Innovation Award (Sponsored by Unum Group)

Vineel Arekapudi - BCBST

Naveen Chatlapalli - Ashling Partners

Vijayalakshmi K Kumarasamy - UTC

Woman in Tech Leadership Award (Sponsored by TEKsystems)

Daniela LaCelle - Unum Group

Amna Shah - AHS Consulting, Inc.

Cathi Swanson - Text Request

Tech Marketing Excellence Award

Jason Heymann - CBL Properties

Angela Wade - WYRE Technology

Vineel Arekapudi - BCBST

Tech Educator of the Year Award

Lora Taylor - Hamilton County Schools

Arthur Williams - Girls Preparatory School

Michelle Bettis - Hamilton County Schools

Emerging Tech Student Award

Robert Branum - Georgia Northwestern Technical College

Sullivan Clarke - The University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Abi Mondido - UTC

“These awards celebrate the outstanding achievements, innovation, and impact of people and organizations who are powering Chattanooga’s vibrant tech ecosystem,” says Karen Walker, Senior Vice President of Technology Solutions at CBL and Chair of the ChaTech Board of Directors. “Each of the finalists deserves not only our congratulations but our thanks, as their work advances our entire tech community every day of the year.”

The winners will be announced at the 2025 TechX Awards ceremony, taking place at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at The Wolford Family Athletic Center at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Individual tickets and tables are now available for purchase and limited sponsorship opportunities are available. To learn more, visit chatech.org/techx.