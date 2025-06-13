ChaTech’s Tenth Annual “Scenic City Summit” Innovation Conference Returns June 19–21

Against a backdrop of accelerating change in AI integration, cybersecurity threats, and the evolving demands of product design and leadership, the Chattanooga Technology Council will host its annual Scenic City Summit from June 19–21.

The tenth annual Summit will bring together hundreds of tech professionals, students, and industry leaders for the region’s largest technology event.

Powered by a volunteer-led committee and supported by ChaTech, the Summit has been both a learning laboratory and a platform to advance the Tennessee Valley’s technology and innovation economy.

This year’s program includes more than 30 breakout sessions, workshops, and keynote talks focused on artificial intelligence, UX/product design, cloud infrastructure, and leadership in the digital economy.

Notable speakers over the three day event include leaders in emerging technology—including NASA engineer Arianne Price, AI strategist Will Haire, author and educator Bruce Tate, and low code strategist Charles Lakes II, among many others—along with hands-on workshops, networking events, and a community hackathon.

“We’re currently in a period of unprecedented and exciting acceleration across so many fields of technology, and we need to make sure that Chattanooga maintains its position as a regional tech capital,” said Vicki Farnsworth, ChaTech Board Chair. “The skills and connections that will be developed at our annual Scenic City Summit will directly impact how our regional technology sector evolves. We can’t wait for another great year of programming, coding, hacking, and fun.”

WHAT: Scenic City Summit, powered by ChaTech

WHEN: June 19 - 21

WHERE: UTC College of Engineering & Computer Science, Chattanooga Convention Center, and The Edney.

REGISTRATION and MORE INFO: sceniccitysummit.com

This year’s Scenic City Summit is made possible through the support of the Tennessee Valley Authority, Unum, Arista, Kenco, Redgate Simple Talk, TEKsystems, the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, M&M Productions USA, and DoubleTree Downtown Chattanooga.

Founded in 2002, ChaTech fuels Chattanooga's thriving tech ecosystem, connecting, inspiring, and equipping startups, tech professionals, students, and established organizations to shape the future of technology in our region.

ChaTech's 16-county membership includes Jackson and Dekalb counties in Alabama; Catoosa, Dade, Murray, Walker, and Whitfield counties in Georgia; and Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Polk, Rhea, and Sequatchie counties in Tennessee.

For more information, visit chatech.org.