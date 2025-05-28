Chattanooga-Based Siskin Steel Celebrates Their 125th Anniversary

Siskin Steel & Supply Company, Inc. is proudly celebrating 125 years in business, marking more than a century of growth, innovation and community impact.

Founded in 1900 in Chattanooga, Siskin Steel began with just a $5 investment and the determination of Robert Siskin, who started collecting and selling scrap metal to support his family.

After Robert’s passing in 1926, his sons, Mose and Garrison Siskin, expanded the business by selling new steel, which laid the foundation for the full-service metal supplier the company is today.

Now, 125 years later, Siskin Steel offers a wide range of products, including alloy, aluminum, carbon, and stainless steel, as well as comprehensive metal processing services.

Siskin Steel was acquired as a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) in 1996. Since then, the company has expanded beyond its Chattanooga roots with locations in Nashville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Spartanburg, South Carolina. It also acquired East Tennessee Steel in 2000 and Southern Steel Supply in 2023.

Siskin Steel’s story is not only one of business success but also one of enduring service to the community. In 1950, the Siskin brothers established what is now the Siskin Children’s Institute, followed by the founding of the Siskin Hospital for Physical Rehabilitation in 1990. In 2017, the Siskin Children’s Institute presented the company with its Corporate Philanthropy Award.

Siskin Steel’s legacy of giving continues through ongoing support and partnerships with local charitable organizations.

“This milestone is both a celebration of business excellence and a tribute to our company’s deep commitment to family and community,” said Siskin Steel President Dan Youngman. “We are honored to celebrate 125 years of the Siskin Steel legacy.”