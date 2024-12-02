Chattanooga Holiday Market Returns For The First Two Weekends Of December

For over a decade now, the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting to shop for unique, artisan gifts.

Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first two weekends in December, the Holiday Market is not only a shopping experience, but a boost of holiday spirit which includes live music and entertainment, a lunch eatery, and a chance to visit with friends.

Importantly, shoppers will want to plan ahead this year. The Chattanooga Holiday Market will only be held the first two weekends (previously it was three weekends) due to the short timeframe between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

The Holiday Market is a compilation of the best makers in our region. Shoppers will find an amazing assortment of artisan food vendors, fine art, jewelry makers, wood workers, photographers, apparel designers, bath and body care makers and the list goes on…

Admission is always free, too. Many vendors are regulars on Sundays at Chattanooga Market. And, the Holiday Market features some seasonal vendors who may focus more on foods and gifts specific to the holidays. There are always new things to see and experience.

Live music and entertainment will be performed on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage each Saturday and Sunday. It’s a time to enjoy the spirit of the holidays with favorite bands like Sweet Georgia Sound, Scenic City Sound and singer/songwriter Jennifer Daniels. The schedule of events can be found online.

On December 15th, the Lodge Cast Iron Cook Off will take place from 11am-3pm. This live food-sport showcase was designed to highlight some of the area’s best chefs while demonstrating the use of products offered by Lodge Cast Iron. This special engagement is free to attend.

And best yet, Lodge will be on site selling their Dolly Parton Cast Iron Collection as well as products from their traditional line—perfect for gift-giving.

The entire schedule of Holiday Market happenings can be found online at holiday.market.