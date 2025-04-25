Chattanooga To Host First Quantum Computing And Networking Hub In The U.S.

The EPB Board has approved a new initiative to keep Chattanooga on the leading edge by adding a quantum computer to EPB’s existing quantum technology infrastructure.

Through a partnership with IonQ, a global leader in quantum technology, the two companies will jointly develop the first U.S. quantum technology center to provide commercial access to both quantum computing and quantum networking resources. Through the partnership, IonQ will establish an office in Chattanooga to provide quantum computing, networking, and application development support and training.

The newly established EPB Quantum Center will serve as a comprehensive resource for quantum application development and further establish Chattanooga as a catalyst in Tennessee's emergence as the national hub for quantum innovation.

“Since launching EPB Quantum Network in 2022, we’ve seen EPB's initial investment more than pay for itself while positioning our community for millions in additional private investment and federal funding,” said Vicky Gregg, EPB Board Chair. “As we continue to advance EPB’s mission to enhance quality of life for the people we serve, we’re broadening our quantum initiative to ensure our community is well-positioned for the future.”

IonQ already serves as EPB’s primary technology partner in support of EPB Quantum Network. The new joint effort will augment the existing facility through the installation of the cutting-edge IonQ Forte Enterprise Quantum Computer. Both companies will leverage the Chattanooga-based quantum computer as an equally shared resource. In addition, the two companies will work together to launch the EPB Quantum Center with a focus on innovating practical applications for securing and optimizing the power grid. IonQ will support the effort with its quantum technology development expertise while also training EPB personnel as quantum application developers.

In addition to utilizing the quantum computer for its own development efforts, EPB will sell access time to other companies. This continues and strengthens the business model EPB established with the launch of EPB Quantum Network. EPB will also continue to work with IonQ to enhance the quantum network with second generation technology while preparing to expand it.

“This partnership represents more than just a technological milestone, it’s a pivotal step in building a quantum economy and IonQ ecosystem in Tennessee,” said Niccolo de Masi, President and CEO of IonQ. “By delivering our Forte Enterprise-class quantum capabilities to Chattanooga, we’re expanding our quantum access to customers across the state and working together to drive long-term economic growth for Chattanooga.”

According to the McKinsey Digital Quantum Technology Monitor, key industries stand to gain $1 to 2 trillion in value add over the next 5-10 years through the early adoption of emerging quantum technologies. Chattanooga has a strong existing industry presence in many of the business sectors McKinsey highlights in its report including automotive manufacturing, logistics, energy storage and insurance.

As an example of how these industries can benefit, quantum computing shows great promise in handling business optimization problems such as how to refine complex manufacturing, logistics and financial processes.

In the future, quantum computing and networking is projected to deliver tremendous benefits to EPB customers by enhancing security, reliability and operational efficiencies: