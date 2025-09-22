Chris Mosey Makes Glassblowing Approachable (And Affordable) To All

The next time someone asks you where they should go or what they should do while visiting the Scenic City, tell them to go blow some glass.

No, it’s not an insult. It’s a unique, fun, experience where you can create your own art at iGNiS Glass Gallery and studio.

Glassblowing artist Chris Mosey said he got his degree in ceramics. “But to fulfill my academic requirement I needed to take some elective courses,” he said. “Glassblowing seemed cool.”

After graduating he decided to stick to glassblowing. He said glass has different qualities that kept inspiring his imagination.

“It presents of a lot of unique properties that keeps you guessing and I never really find the answer,” he said. “It keeps my mind going. It keeps my problem-solving abilities attuned, and it’s a material that never gets boring.”

He opened his first studio in the southside area in 2001. However, since 2012 he’s been at his current location on Broad Street where he receives much more foot traffic.

At first his studio was focused on creating one-of-a-kind sculptures and works of art. Then he started offering glassblowing classes during the Christmas season so customers could create their own ornaments. Chris said the ornament classes drew in a lot of people and he was able to increase his sales and income.

Around 2011 he took a business class where he was tasked with creating a new business model. “I thought, I’m already in business so I designed my whole business around blowing and creating your own glass art,” he said. “I took it from like a seasonal experience and opened it up to tourists all year round and it really took off because of my location. Plus, it is a unique experience.”

He offers classes year-round every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Chris said the first step is to book an appointment online since space is limited.

“Then once you come in, you enter through the art gallery and gift shop,” he said. “There’s a display in the gallery of twelve different objects you can make. Ornaments, paper weights, various bowls and vases. Once you choose which object you want to make, we go into the hot shop and talk about colors. You pick your colors and then we help you create your glass piece.”

Chris said once the glass art is made it needs to cool down overnight. The next day guests can pick up their creations or they can have it shipped directly to their homes.

If you just want to see the gallery and store, Chris said to call ahead and make an appointment because he does use the studio for his personal and commissioned work the rest of the days of the week. He said the classes are great for corporate events, educational events, or special events like bachelorette parties. Groups of 10 or more will receive a $5 discount on each piece during his Friday, Saturday and Sunday courses.

The price depends on which item you choose to make. There is no additional cost for blowing the glass and prices range between $55-$100. The classes are open to all ages; however, it is recommended that an adult is present to assist younger children.

Chris said some additional studio classes are added during the holiday season as his ornament classes still draw many visitors.

I have a big customer base who do the Christmas ornament blowing class as an annual tradition,” he said. “These classes tend to book quickly. From Black Friday until the second week in January we open two more days for classes and that allows for more chances to get into one of those classes.”

Chris said glass is a durable material and most of the art he creates can stand the test of time.

Some of his glass art is on display at Rock City. The artist was commissioned by Rock City as part of a significant trail enhancement project. Chris produced the glass rondel for the railings and doorways in addition to eye-catching blown glass art inclusions set in metal and placed throughout the natural rock.

He has another display inside the Edwin Hotel. The art is featured as a free-form sculpture outside of the Whiskey Thief. “My latest piece is at the Chambliss Law Firm,” he said.

Chris created a stunning glass installation for their 17th-floor lobby, inspired by Moccasin Bend and the Tennessee River. Completed in November 2024, this multi-piece wall installation captures the flowing nature of Moccasin Bend, a historic and scenic expanse along the Tennessee River.

iGNiS Glass Gallery and studio