The City Of Red Bank Seeking Vendors For 2026 Christmas Parade And Festival

The City of Red Bank is getting into the holiday spirit and inviting local businesses, artisans, crafters, food vendors and nonprofit organizations to join the 2026 Red Bank Christmas Parade & Festival as vendors.

The festive celebration will take place Saturday, December 12, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., bringing the community together for an evening filled with holiday fun, shopping, food, entertainment, and Christmas cheer. The annual Red Bank Christmas Parade will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Vendor spaces offer local businesses and organizations an opportunity to showcase their products, services, and talents while becoming part of one of Red Bank’s most anticipated holiday traditions.

Vendor registration is open now through November 13. Space is limited, and all vendor applications are subject to approval.

"Whether you're a grinch or full of Christmas spirit, this festival has something for everyone,” said Tegan Barber, Red Bank Program Coordinator. “We look forward to seeing you there!"

Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to register early to secure their space. Applications and vendor registration are available online through the City of Red Bank Parks, Trails & Recreation Department at: Red Bank Parks, Trails & Recreation Registration

For questions or assistance with registration, contact the Red Bank Parks, Trails & Recreation Department at 423-827-9849 or tbarber@redbanktn.gov.

The City of Red Bank invites businesses and organizations to deck the halls, share their holiday spirit and help make this year’s Christmas celebration a festive experience for the entire community. Vendor registration is open—reserve your space and be part of the magic of Christmas in Red Bank!