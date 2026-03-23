City’s Small Business Resource Center Opens To Help Local Businesses, Entrepreneurs

A one-stop-shop for entrepreneurs and local businesses to access tools, expertise and funding has opened at 332 East Martin Luther King Blvd.

The City of Chattanooga’s Small Business Resource Center is a key initiative of the Kelly administration, funded with $1.8 million approved by City Council and provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“Today, building a business in Chattanooga just got a little easier,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “The Small Business Resource Center will serve as a comprehensive hub, supporting entrepreneurs just coming up with a great idea all the way through to those seeking capital to grow and scale their business. Locating the Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard will also make sure every Chattanoogan who wants to start a business has access to opportunity.”

The center will serve as a collaborative venue for the ecosystem of entrepreneur support organizations (ESO) that will provide training and other events for ESOs at no cost.

“Chattanoogans who want to start a business now have a place to make that dream a reality,” said Councilmember Marvene Noel. “By bringing existing resources under one roof and addressing gaps in the process, we’re making it easier for people to find the support they need. I believe this center will be a catalyst for further economic mobility for Chattanoogans.”

“Chattanooga has a long history of small business success and this new center brings together many local resources to expand the city’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, growing jobs across our region,” said Michael Vallante, SBA Southeast Regional Advocate. "Under the leadership of SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, the SBA is in full support of creating additional resources for entrepreneurs to become invested in today's robust economy.”

The center’s business hours will be Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Additional information about the center is available on the city’s website.