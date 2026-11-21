The next chapter in Chattanooga's riverfront history will begin Monday, November 23, when construction begins on Riverfront Parks NEXT.

The $50 million transformation will reinvigorate one of Chattanooga's most treasured public spaces, creating a more welcoming, accessible and engaging riverfront for generations to come.To celebrate this milestone, River City Company and project partners will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, December 4, 2026. Community members, project partners and elected officials will be invited to celebrate the next chapter of the city's riverfront.

Inspired by thousands of community voices and the 2024 Evolving Our Riverfront Parks Framework Plan, Riverfront Parks NEXT will build upon the legacy of Chattanooga's 21st Century Waterfront while introducing new amenities and experiences that encourage people to enjoy the riverfront every day, throughout the year.

The improvements will bring more shade, opportunities for recreation, enhanced waterfront access and new places to gather, dine and experience Chattanooga's unique culture. Major project features include:

More shade and green space: An expanded landscape of native shade trees, plants and colorful flowers will create a more comfortable and inviting environment while preserving open lawn space for community gatherings and large-scale events.

A signature playground and play experiences: A one-of-a-kind play structure designed by Chattanooga-based PlayCore will provide an exciting destination for children and families.

BlueCross Healthy Place at Ross's Landing: Made possible through a $10 million commitment from the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, this new destination will feature sports courts and expanded opportunities for active recreation and play.

New dining and gathering experiences: Two new food and beverage destinations will provide additional opportunities to enjoy the riverfront, including a full-service restaurant and a more casual pier café.

Improved access to the Tennessee River: Enhancements to the existing pier and waterfront infrastructure will create more opportunities for people to get closer to the water, enjoy the river and participate in recreational activities.

Public Art: From murals to garden-scale installations will be incorporated throughout the park. Call for artists will take place over the construction period, with opportunities for local and indigenous artists/teams.

More comfortable places to gather: New seating options, including swings and picnic nooks, will create inviting spaces for individuals, families and friends to relax and enjoy the riverfront.

A more connected riverfront: Improvements to Riverfront Parkway, including traffic-calming features, will help create a more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly experience along the waterfront.

"This is an exciting milestone for Chattanooga and a tremendous investment in the future of our community," said Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company. "Riverfront Parks NEXT reflects what we heard from thousands of Chattanoogans about how they want to experience their riverfront. Through an extraordinary partnership of public leadership, private investment and philanthropy, we are bringing that vision to life and creating a place that will serve our community for generations."

To accommodate construction, the Riverfront Parks NEXT project area will close to the public beginning Monday, November 23, 2026. The closure will allow construction teams to safely complete the extensive improvements planned throughout the site.

While the designated construction area will be closed, all businesses including the Southern Belle, Scotties on the River, Coldstone Creamery and Agave & Rye along with the Tennessee Riverwalk and the riverfront parking lots will remain open and accessible to the public throughout construction. Residents and visitors can continue to safely enjoy Chattanooga's unique restaurants, outdoor spaces and riverfront connections throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to take approximately 18 months, with the transformed parks expected to reopen in spring 2028. River City Company is working closely with community partners, local businesses and event organizers to help navigate the construction period and identify alternative locations for events and activities in 2027.

Riverfront Parks NEXT represents the next evolution of Chattanooga's connection to the Tennessee River. By combining thoughtful design, expanded amenities, improved accessibility and a significant investment in the public realm, the project will ensure the riverfront remains one of Chattanooga's most distinctive and celebrated community assets.

Riverfront Parks NEXT represents a historic collaboration of public investment and private philanthropy. The $50 million investment includes $25 million in public funding ($15 million from the State of Tennessee, $5 million from the City of Chattanooga and $5 million from Hamilton County) along with more than $25 million raised by River City Company from generous local individuals, companies, and philanthropies.

For project details, renderings, construction updates and ways to support Riverfront Parks NEXT, visit www.riverfrontparkscha.com.