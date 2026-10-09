The Cozy Hotel Chalet Earns Michelin Key Recognition For A Second Straight Year

Located in the heart of Southside in Downtown Chattanooga, The Hotel Chalet is a charming, vibrant four-star boutique hotel on the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo campus, nostalgic, romantic, and contemporary all at once.

The historic hotel opened on the grounds of the iconic Chattanooga Choo Choo train station in 1974, known then as the Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel, featuring an entertainment complex; however, in 2022, the property was acquired by Trestle Studio, and they underwent a massive investment in restoring, renovating, and reimagining the space.

Then, in 2023, the renovated Hotel Chalet opened, introducing Chattanoogans to a stunningly beautiful boutique hotel concept, while still preserving the historic feel of the Pullman cars and the railroad history that dates back to 1909, when the Scenic City's Terminal Station first opened, functioning as a railway terminal designed in a Beaux-Arts architectural style.

Today, the hotel’s sprawling property features 127 guest rooms, 25 of which are restored, authentic 1920s-to-1960s Pullman train carriages, offering a unique stay you won't find anywhere else in the city. There is something magical about these rooms, with an aesthetic that blends vintage luxury with familiar, warm touches.

Nestled on the property are an Alpine heated outdoor pool, a stunning arbor lawn and expansive courtyard, the eclectic French-Appalachian-inspired bistro and cocktail bar, Elsie's Daughter, and The Caboose, a retired outdoor train car that serves as a bar and cozy gathering spot.

This year, the Hotel Chalet earned a MICHELIN Key again in 2026, marking the historic property's second consecutive year of recognition, following the MICHELIN Guide's release of the 2026 U.S. list. They also recently won the Condé Nast Traveler US Hotels 2026 Readers' Choice Award and are at number 22 for The South.

While they are working on a winter chalet experience for December, they are currently running a special fall offer. For a limited time, folks can reserve the hotel's historic Sleeper Deluxe train cars for up to 25% off with the Fall For Chalet offer, with each stay including two complimentary cocktails on the outdoor Caboose patio, the hotel's firelit gathering spot, and a complimentary s'mores kit to enjoy by the fire.

The Hotel Chalet is designed to create connections, beautiful experiences, and life-lasting memories with your loved ones. I had the opportunity to stay at the boutique hotel and historic property in one of their modern rooms, and my time there was nothing short of enchanting. Parking was easy, and for only $20 a night, you can park right in their allocated spaces directly in front of the hotel.

Upon entering, you are immediately greeted by the concierge, Dian Buckley, who is one of the kindest, warmest, and most inviting people I have had the pleasure to meet in the hospitality industry. Dian made sure everything was in order, remembered every guest's name, and was effortlessly approachable. She also left a personal note in the room with some chocolates, and upon leaving, we spoke for almost an hour. She made the stay amazing from start to finish, and the property is lucky to have her.

Inside the room, it immediately felt like being transported back in time to a train car from the 1930s, while also feeling fresh and modern, with elegant touches all throughout. To start, the bathroom was immaculate, with ornate tile, a golden towel holder with what appears to be a cardinal on it, beautiful, antique fixtures, and amazing water pressure that lasts for days.

There was a plush King-sized bed, wonderfully designed lamps, antiques, beautiful art pieces on the wall, and my favorite part of the interior of the room: the wardrobe. It felt like something from The Chronicles of Narnia, while also giving a nostalgic vibe, with its warm lights illuminating from the inside of the wardrobe every time you opened it up.