Creative ReSupply, The Chattery’s New Art Supply Thrift Store, Opens Saturday

The Chattery, Chattanooga’s nonprofit community classroom and creative education hub, is opening an art supply thrift store this weekend.

Creative ReSupply will open to the public on Saturday, June 27th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store is designed to give used and gently used art supplies a second life.

Creative ReSupply was developed to make creative materials more accessible so more people can participate in art activities and creative projects. At the same time, it keeps usable supplies out of the landfill by giving them a second chance.

Revenue from the shop will go back into supporting The Chattery’s programs, helping keep class prices affordable and creating more opportunities for local artists and makers.

“More than 65% of our workshops are art-related or taught by an artist,” says Jennifer Holder, co-founder of The Chattery. “The shop not only acts as an additional source of revenue for our programs, but it will also serve as a platform for hosting additional workshops.”

The organization plans to complement its current class calendar by hosting workshops and events solely based on items in the store, promoting imagination and creative reuse.

Creative ReSupply will host a grand opening on Saturday, June 27th. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., shoppers can stop by to shop and say hello to the team. Coffee and light refreshments will be available while supplies last.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring in art supply donations during opening hours. A list of items accepted can be found here: thechattery.org/thrift.

Grand opening weekend is sponsored by: ArtsBuild, Chattanooga Financial Planner and River City Company.

Creative ReSupply’s current operating hours are Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The store will be closed during the Fourth of July weekend.