Don't Have Your Halloween Costume Yet? Beauty And The Beast Has You Covered

For those of you who have procrastinated in getting your Halloween costume this year, there are still plenty to choose from at Beauty and the Beast Costume store in Red Bank.

Owner Susan Stringer has been serving costume aficionados, theater actors and cosplayers, for more than 40 years. Her store has a variety of costumes in several sizes and styles.

Want to be Elvis Presley? Check. Want to dress up as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz? No problem. Need a mask for your Freddie Kruger disguise? She has several to pick from. Looking for make-up to paint yourself green? Just let her know which shade of green you prefer.

Afterall, Kermit the Frog green is different than Shrek green and different from Elphaba green. Details matter.

It appears that lots of folks asked about Wicked costumes and there was a surge of requests for Lederhosen during Octoberfest.

Her store has plenty of makeup kits, regular and scary masks, props, accessories, capes, gloves, wigs, beards, mustaches and more. The entire store is filled with everything imaginable to create the look you want.

Not sure what you’re looking for? Susan can help.

Stringer perfected her craft when she was just a teenager. A self-described nerd, she began designing her own clothes while in high school. Her grandmother would take her ideas and sew them into reality. Eventually her grandmother, mother, and sister taught her how to sew.

She’s been creating and sewing costumes for more than three decades. Plus, she makes everyone feel comfortable. You’ll quickly be at ease soaking in her knowledge of costumes and makeup and leave with a costume or style that fits your personality.

Some costumes are available for purchase and others for rent. Her rental prices are the lowest in town. Her costume prices hadn’t changed in years, but the current tariffs have changed that.

Susan said some prices remain the same while others went up by as much as $20. She said she didn’t want to raise the prices, but, so far, the customers understand the dilemma and are being supportive of her and the store. She said the price increase was just on a few items, and the same costume might still be in her inventory from last year. Customers can pick the one that costs less if they want.

So, if you’re looking to dress up as the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland or as Donkey from Shrek, you’ll find it at Beauty and the Beast Costumes.

“Well not everything,” Susan said. “I don’t have a sasquatch outfit, and I don’t carry Anime. But I have everything that a creative cosplayer can use to make an Anime costume.”

October has extended hours for Halloween:

3rd week of October, Monday – Friday 9 am – 7:30 pm, Saturday – 10 am – 7 pm

4th week of October through November 1, Monday – Friday 9 am – 8 pm, Saturday – 10 am – 5 pm

Beauty and the Beast Costumes