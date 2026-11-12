Downtown Chattanooga Attracts Nearly $1 Billion In Investments So Far This Year

River City Company, downtown Chattanooga’s nonprofit economic development organization, is proud to announce that nearly $1B of investment is underway downtown and 40+ businesses have opened or announced openings in downtown Chattanooga in 2026.

These milestones reflect strong momentum across downtown Chattanooga, where a diverse mix of restaurants, retailers, entertainment concepts, and locally owned businesses have opened their doors or chosen downtown for their next location this year.

“We’ve had such a wonderful experience with our first storefront, Furnish, in downtown Chattanooga, and we couldn’t be more excited to open our second storefront, Atlas + Archer, right here in the West Village,” said Jill Davis, Owner and Curator at Furnish and Atlas + Archer. “There’s something really special about the energy downtown, with its mix of residents, visitors, local businesses, restaurants, and entertainment. We’ve loved being a part of this growing community, and we truly believe in the future of downtown Chattanooga. We’re so excited to continue investing in an area we love and to bring something new and unique to the West Village.”

Downtown currently has 16 projects under construction or preparing to break ground totaling over $926M in investment, more than the previous five years combined (40 projects worth more than $586M have been completed downtown in the last 5 years).

34 new or relocated businesses downtown include: Dirty Bird Tavern, Nick the Greek, Petal and Pour, The Vault, Iris Rooftop, Mumashika, JDubs, Oui Oui Bistrot, Zeekz House of Gyros, Sully’s Crepe Co., Woodland Witch, Curio Kobo, Mug Shotz, Southern Steer Butcher, Scoop Around Ice Cream Bar, Metropolis Café, Escapology, Good Kinsmen, OLOS, Bona Fide, Electric Crocodile South, Five Wits Pizza Joint, Nomia Modern Kitchen, Stratus Rooftop Lounge, Torikaya, Understory Tea House, Pennington’s Books, Talk Shop, Sheepish Wolf, The Trinity Restaurant, Oui Oui Boulangerie, Chattanooga History Experience, Dam Whiskey, and Atlas + Archer.

And the pipeline remains strong. 10 additional businesses already announced to open or expand to a new location downtown include: Opa 2, The Arena Club, The Regular’s Bar, Hattie B’s, Mast General Store, Bamboo on Market, Santorini Spoon, Favored Daughter, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream (Choo Choo location), and Buddasai.

“Forty new businesses and nearly a billion dollars of investment in one year sends a clear message: people believe in downtown Chattanooga,” said Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company. “Entrepreneurs, restaurateurs, hoteliers, and other business owners are choosing to invest here because they see the same thing we do: a downtown with tremendous energy, a growing customer base, and an increasingly diverse mix of experiences. Every new storefront is adding yet another reason to come downtown, and another reason to stay.”

The growth comes as River City Company’s latest Downtown Chattanooga Economic Conditions Semi-Annual Report demonstrated that downtown Chattanooga continues to see significant investment in new housing, hospitality, entertainment, public spaces, and major redevelopment projects. Together, these investments are driving more foot traffic, bringing more residents and visitors downtown, and creating new opportunities for businesses of all sizes.

“For a healthy downtown, momentum builds on momentum,” Mack said. “New residents support new businesses. New businesses attract more visitors. More activity creates more reasons to invest. The 40+ new businesses we are celebrating today are part of a much larger story about the confidence people have in downtown Chattanooga and its future.”

Downtown is defined as the footprint of River City Company, which is bordered by Frazier to the north, Hwy 27 to the west, Interstate 24 to the south, and Central to the east.