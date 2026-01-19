City Of East Ridge To Celebrate Grand Opening Of Venue 1921 This Saturday

The City of East Ridge will officially celebrate the grand opening of Venue 1921 at East Ridge with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Saturday, January 24, welcoming community members, local leaders, and media to experience the city’s newest event and gathering space.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 1:30 PM and will feature remarks from city leadership, followed by an open house featuring music, light bites and refreshments and opportunities to explore the building’s design, functionality, and future use.

“We are excited to celebrate the Grand Opening of Venue 1921,” said East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams. “This new amenity is a wonderful addition to the City of East Ridge, offering a beautiful, modern space and a welcoming place for people to come together for community gatherings, special events, and celebrations of all kinds. We are proud to welcome Venue 1921 as a premier new destination in our city.”

Venue 1921 at East Ridge represents a significant investment in East Ridge’s commitment to community, economic development, and versatile public spaces. Designed to host a wide range of events—from civic gatherings to private celebrations—the venue is expected to serve residents, nonprofits, and local businesses for years to come.

The name “Venue 1921” honors the year East Ridge was officially founded. As a city-owned space, it stands as a tribute to our roots while looking ahead to a vibrant future. Each event hosted at Venue 1921 adds a new story to the city’s timeline — a place where neighbors, families, and friends gather to create lasting memories.

With the theme “Where History Meets Celebration,” Venue 1921 stands as both a reflection of East Ridge/s past and a cornerstone for its future. The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting and open house.

For more information, go to www.venue1921ateastridge.com.