Edmesta Lockhart Embraces The Holiday Season With Amazing Nail Art

Edmesta Lockhart, owner and nail stylist for ELock’s Eccentric Nails, is preparing to open herself up to new experiences this holiday season and for the New Year.

“This year I’m doing Christmas Eve at my house again,” she said. “It’s going to be awesome. I normally have a theme each year and if I have the time this year’s theme will be Polar Express. It is one of my favorite Christmas movies.”

Keeping with the holiday spirit Lockhart said she is ready to style clients’ nails with visions of peppermint candy canes, Santa Clause, snowflakes and maybe even the Grinch.

“I’m really good at making Santa Claus nails,” she said.

As she sets her goals for 2026, Lockhart said she will be expressing more of her creativity by freestyling her nail designs beyond expected norms.

She said she always listens to what her clients want but also wants to showcase her extensive talents by providing clients with nail designs they might not anticipate.

“I want to do more art to highlight the creativity that I have,” she said. “I want to create a style and showcase various new nail styles clients would be proud to show off and then spread the word about what I can offer.”

She is also ready to share her art with a larger audience and is seeking Social Media Ambassadors for the start of 2026

“I'm looking for two ambassadors,” she said. “I need social media minded, young, possibly one just out of high school and one college student with existing large social media followings so they help me cross promote on each other’s pages and increase my visibility. I want to expand my audience reach, let people know I’m still here and doing business in Chattanooga and encourage others to come see me for their nails.”

Lockhart said she wants her ambassadors to share or post at least 2-3 per week.

“So, it’s consistent and people are seeing it more,” she said. In return the ambassadors will get their nails done once a month for free.

Lockhart said she is also planning on engaging with the public more and utilizing her TikTok account to grow followers.

“I'm on TikTok, but I'm not as active on it as I should be,” she said. “My sister and I just talked about me showing more of my personality. So, I plan on doing that in 2026. So, while I'm asking for ambassadors and other people to do the work for me, I'm going to also do the work too.”

Lockhart said she plans to be more outgoing in 2026, looking for ways to volunteer in the community in ways that are meaningful to her personally and spiritually.

“I’m going to stick within handing things over to God,” she said. “I feel like the cycle of my life has been repetitive. It's been highs and lows followed by more highs and lows. And I feel like I've been doing things on my own and my own willpower. And it hadn't worked out for me the way I would like it to. And so, I got this thought one day. You need to give it to God. Give it to God. Stick with God. I mean, that's all I can do. I'm going to give it to Him and let Him do what He wants to do in my business.”

Lockhart also plans to attend more business networking conferences to meet and mingle with local business owners and entrepreneurs to share ideas and foster strong business relationships, strengthening local operators.

But first it’s Christmas Eve with family followed by a Church service to ring in the New Year.

There is still time to gather some stocking stuffers and to treat someone in your family to a pampering and relaxing experience at ELock’s Eccentric Nail Studio.

Visit her booking site to purchase gift cards in select amounts or a customized amount of your choice.

Get your nails Christmas ready or styled to impress for the New Year. Visit her booking site and make an appointment.

ELock’s Eccentric Nail Studio