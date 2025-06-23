ELock’s Eccentric Nails Focuses On Education, Expansion, And The Newest Trends

Edmesta Lockhart, owner and nail stylist for ELock’s Eccentric Nails, is taking some time away from teaching at Chattanooga College, and while taking this break, she is expanding her studio hours serving clients.

The nail stylist entrepreneur is offering $50 full sets for the summer on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but clients need to make appointments quickly as she only has four slots available for those days.

In the meantime, Lockhart continues to educate up and coming nail stylists with private courses at her studio, teaching Acrylic Nails 101. She says she likes the one-on-one format in imparting knowledge and mentoring others.

“I prefer teaching the 101 courses at the studio instead of a whole group setting in a classroom,” she said.

She is also expanding her brand online, posting educational information on her Facebook page where people can learn about product allergies and nail damage from product misuse.

She posted that understanding this is key to protecting clients as well as a Nail Technician’s reputation as a nail professional. People can also learn about the importance of nail health and signs to look for to avoid serious health concerns.

At the same time as expanding education, Lockhart is also staying on top of all the new nail trends. “You have to stay on top of what the new artistry is,” she said. "For example they have these new 3D flowers for nails that are not made the same way as they were back in the day when we would do it with acrylic. Now they do it with what's called molding gel. I am forever training to keep up with these new trends.”

She said another new trend she’s learned but one that is not her favorite is wide brimmed nails called Duck Nails. “All the girls love it,” she said.

“There is also a new trend called aura nails. You do one solid color and then you airbrush another color in the middle of it," she continued. "Then there is Chrome which is a trend making a comeback. It’s a shiny look, but it's powder. You polish the nails and then you put the chrome powder on, and it gives it a nice shine, almost like a mirror effect.”

She is also taking business literacy courses as she plans for the future. Her long-term goal is to own her own studio and offer opportunities to others like she has received at Suite 185 Nail Spa & Suites, where her nail salon is currently located.

“I put a lot of thought into that and I'm trying to give myself a nice and realistic timeline,” she said. “I'm working on it right now, trying to make sure that I have everything in order so that when it happens, the foundation is set. I've been in this industry for sixteen years. I think it's time to focus forward and make sure things are in order.”

She said it will also allow her to focus on other aspects of her life – like her daughter, Zada. “She is a sophomore in college,” she said. She’s now in Alpha Kappa Alpha and I'm so proud of her.”

Lockhart said her daughter is studying biology but may change her major to psychology but also has a passion for animals. She said it is a different career path than what she does, but her daughter exhibits the same drive and determination she had to establish a reputable business and career.

“She might have a different career ambition, but she does have that drive. When she puts her mind to something, she gets it done.”

ELock’s Eccentric Nail Salon