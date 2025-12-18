EPB Earns Tenth Consecutive Year #1 In Customer Satisfaction J.D. Power Rankings

For the tenth year in a row, customer feedback has again ranked EPB the Best in Customer Satisfaction for Residential Electric Service in the South among Midsize Utilities, according to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

The J.D. Power U.S. Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study assessed 152 electric utilities nationwide.

“First, we thank our customers,” said EPB CEO David Wade. “Our mission to serve them drives us to do our best. I also want to recognize the incredible dedication of all the EPB employees who deliver such a high standard of service for our community.”

EPB offers several consumer-centric programs designed to help customers save money and improve quality of life for the whole community.

– Over the last six years, EPB and TVA invested $1.38 million into PowerShare to help neighbors struggling with food, utility and housing expenses. Customers can also support PowerShare by donating a dollar or more when they pay their bill every month. EPB Energy Pros – EPB Energy Pros serve as the community’s energy experts, providing free home energy advice and resources through in-person or phone consultations. EPB Energy Pros have also helped customers receive more than $1.46 million in EnergyRight rebates.

– EPB Energy Pros serve as the community’s energy experts, providing free home energy advice and resources through in-person or phone consultations. EPB Energy Pros have also helped customers receive more than $1.46 million in EnergyRight rebates. Home Uplift – EPB has completed home energy improvements at no charge for more than 1,000 customers in need with support from TVA, the City of Chattanooga and others to improve energy efficiency and air quality.

– EPB has completed home energy improvements at no charge for more than 1,000 customers in need with support from TVA, the City of Chattanooga and others to improve energy efficiency and air quality. Levelized Billing – Levelized Billing calculates monthly bills on a rolling average of customer power usage over the past 12 months, helping customers understand approximately how much their electricity bill will cost.

– Levelized Billing calculates monthly bills on a rolling average of customer power usage over the past 12 months, helping customers understand approximately how much their electricity bill will cost. Local 24/7 Support – EPB’s dedicated team offers 24/7/365 local customer service.

Earlier this year, J.D. Power named EPB the top Midsize Utility in the South in Brand Appeal for the second consecutive year, based on customer surveys that lauded EPB for innovation, reputation, and trust.