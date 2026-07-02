EPB Launches New Residential 5 Gig Service To Meet Customers’ Bandwidth Needs

EPB has expanded fiber optic services with the launch of new 5 Gig internet, now available throughout its service area.

The latest addition to its suite of speed tiers from 300 Mbps to 25 Gig, EPB offers the only 100% community-wide fiber optic 5 Gig service with equal upload and download speeds in the area.

The average home now has more than 20 connected devices that they use simultaneously, like laptops, multiple streaming platforms, gaming systems, security cameras, and more. From remote workers to content creators and at-home learners, EPB's new 5 Gig service provides the bandwidth needed to keep them running simultaneously without lag, buffering or performance issues.

"Families use their internet today in ways that were hard to imagine just a few years ago," said Ryan Keel, President, Energy and Communications for EPB. “Our new lineup gives customers more flexibility to choose higher broadband capacity at an affordable price.”

The introduction of 5 Gig service is part of EPB’s mission to enhance quality of life by preparing Chattanooga and Hamilton County for the future. EPB also updated its internet offerings to give customers more choice as household needs change. Customers can easily select the level of service that best fits their current needs and move to higher-capacity options over time, all with expert 24/7/365 tech support and customer service at no extra charge:

300 Mbps — $57.99/month

Best Value: 1 Gig — $67.99/month: Triple the speed for only $10 more per month

2.5 Gig — $77.99/month: More than double the speed at $10 more monthly

5 Gig — $97.99/month

EPB also offers managed WiFi services for all speed tiers that maximize performance, enhance security and provide parental controls, complete with professional installation by EPB Tech Pros at no charge.

300 Mbps customers: $17.99/month

1 Gig and above: $14.99/month

The new offering continues EPB's long-standing commitment to delivering value for customers. Since launching EPB FiSpeed internet services in 2009, EPB has never increased residential internet pricing while providing several speed increases at no extra charge.

In 2019, EPB upgraded all residential customers on its 100 Mbps service to 300 Mbps at no additional cost while reducing the monthly price of Gig internet service. Today, EPB continues to offer the area's only 100% fiber optic, symmetrical internet service and provides the highest bandwidth options available locally.

EPB also operates the world's fastest community-wide internet, offering speeds up to 25 Gig across its fiber optic network which can be accessed by every home and business in the company’s 600 square mile service area.

Learn more about EPB Fiber Optics internet services and compare available speed options at epb.com.