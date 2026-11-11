EPB To Match PowerShare Customer Donations Up To $35,000 Through Dec. 31

At a time when nearly half of families in Hamilton County struggle to make ends meet, EPB will match new donations to EPB PowerShare, a program that helps neighbors in need pay their electric bills, dollar for dollar, up to $35,000, through Dec. 31.

“Over the years, EPB and TVA have worked together to support local families during challenging times by helping meet essential household needs,” said Janet Rehberg, EPB CEO. “This holiday season, by matching customer donations, we can extend that support even further and make an even greater difference for families in our community.”

With this year’s funding, EPB and TVA have provided a combined $1.56 million in support since 2020.

What is PowerShare?

EPB PowerShare is a year-round program that helps local families who need temporary assistance with their electric bill, with 100% of donations going directly to local families.

“Strong communities are built when organizations and neighbors work together to support one another,” said Dan Pratt, TVA Senior Vice President of Customer Relations & Economic Development. “Through our partnership with EPB and PowerShare, TVA is helping provide resources for local families facing financial challenges. We’re proud to continue that work and give others an opportunity to join in supporting their neighbors.”

How can I donate to PowerShare?

Those interested in donating can visit epb.com/PowerShare to get started. Donors can make a one-time contribution or a recurring monthly gift starting at $1. Anyone can donate to PowerShare, not just EPB customers.

How can I get help?

PowerShare funds are distributed through United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s 211 program. EPB customers who need help paying an electric bill can contact 211 directly:

Call 2-1-1.

Text your zip code to 898-211.

Email 211staff@uwchatt.org.

“Through 211, we connect people with resources that can help them regain stability, including temporary assistance with housing costs and utility bills,” said Lesley Scearce, President & CEO, United Way of Greater Chattanooga. “EPB PowerShare gives more people an easy way to support that work while reminding anyone facing hardship that help is available.”

PowerShare operates year-round, so customer donations made after the holiday campaign will continue supporting local families.

EPB's match will come from a portion of the $180,000 in housing and utility assistance that EPB and TVA committed earlier this year.

To donate, request assistance or learn more about EPB PowerShare, visit epb.com/PowerShare.