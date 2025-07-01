EPB Wants To Help Keep You Cool And Save Money This Summer

Summer is here and the temperatures are rising. Last week a good portion of the eastern United States was thrust into a deadly heat wave and the hotter months of July and August are still ahead.

EPB Energy Pro Nate Thomasson said there are steps you can take to keep you cool and reduce the amount of wasted energy.

“The number one thing everyone is trying to do is stay cool,” he said. “A few important things you can do to stay cool and keep energy bills down is that we recommend all our customers to have the air system serviced. That can have a big impact on the home’s energy usage right now because your air unit during the middle of these hot days is trying to run at its fullest capacity. Having that unit serviced is very important.”

It’s also important to change the filters monthly so your A/C unit runs clean and efficiently. Thomasson said ceiling fans are a great way to circulate air flow. During the summer, the ceiling fans should spin counterclockwise and clockwise during the winter.

Adjusting the thermostat is important as well. “We honestly tell people to set their thermostat as high as they possibly can but still be comfortable in the house,” he said.

He said customers should close the blinders and curtains on the windows that are on the sunny side of the house. Thomasson said customers can receive a free energy evaluation from their EPB Energy Pros.

“We'll actually come to your house and do a detailed energy assessment of the home and talk to you about the rebates,” he said. “You’ll receive a detailed energy assessment of the home and where you might need to weatherize or make improvements and there is no cost associated with that assessment.”

Customers can call (423) 648-1EPB (372) or visit their website at: https://epb.com/

“We look to see what type of insulation you have and how much of it you have and give you advice on how to upgrade that,” he said, “These checks have helped a lot of people. We have found things like duct work that was pulled loose and not sealed or sections of an attic missing insulation. “We've also found some heating and air units, in the wintertime, malfunctioning and running off backup heat.”

Thomasson said an easy way to know if you need to seal your entranceways is to close your exterior doors. If you can see sunlight coming in, it needs to be sealed better.

“We tell people every little bit helps,” he said. “If you leave a room, turn the lights off.” He said, if a light bulb goes out, replace it with an LED bulb.

Thomasson said, if possible, cook outdoors. “Cook on the grill outside or with a microwave or air fryer inside and avoid using the oven,” he said. “The oven puts off a lot of heat and the A/C unit is still trying to cool the house from the heat.” Another tip is to wash your clothes in cold water.

If you’re trying to stay within your budget, levelized billing might be the way to go. “If you're trying to have the same sort of bill every month, levelized billing takes an average of the past 12 months and then that's what your bill is for that year,” Thomasson said. “Your bill may go up or down slightly, depending on what the average was the last 12 months. This helps people to budget for their other needs and expenses. We still encourage people to still watch and be mindful of their usage.

For more energy tips and to learn more about EPB visit: https://epb.com/