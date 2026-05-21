Father And Daughter Duo Win Franchise Award For Helping People Age In Place

Brian Winton and his daughter Amber Ferguson won Franchise of the Year for their TruBlue Home Service Ally franchise which helps people and pets gracefully age in place.

The award is the brand's top national recognition for their seven-year commitment to serving families in Hamilton County.

Brian, an Air Force veteran who served for eight years, founded the business after struggling to find reliable help for his own mother following a hip injury. He had earlier experience as a home remodeler and found the franchise checked all the boxes he needed when seeking information to help his mother.

He left his former corporate job and started TruBlue Home Service Ally in Chattanooga.

Amber serves as the Director of Aging in Place, educating people on the best practices to allow disabled and elderly people age at home where they feel safe and comfortable. They are the only certified business of this kind in Hamilton County.

During a phone interview Brian and Amber said the TruBlue franchisor announced they were being awarded Franchise of the Year after they completed a review of all the franchises nationwide. They came out on top.

The duo specializes in modifying homes so ageing individuals or those with disabilities can stay in their homes longer.

They do bathroom modifications, grab bars, handrails, walk -in showers, ramps, lighting and home automation that help individuals turn on lights and appliances and alarm systems with just their voice. Everything they do is to help someone stay more convenient and safer in their homes.

“Every study that's out there, AARP and all these different companies are saying that 86% of senior adults want to stay in their homes,” Brian said.

Brian and Amber said they are honored to win the award and vow to continue providing service above the norm here in the community.

In just the last few weeks, the dynamite father and daughter team have installed six ramps for local families, including one specifically to help local senior dogs navigate their home safely.

“We built a ramp for a lady who fosters senior dogs,” Brian said. “They were having trouble getting up and down her deck. So, we built them their own personalized pet ramp.”

Amber said when they get a call for service the first thing they do is a complete 150-point home evaluation. And it’s completely free.

“From the mailbox all the way through the house and out the back door,” she said. “Every entryway and exit. We check for fall hazards and provide a home safety assessment to see what needs to be done now and what might be needed in the future.”

Brian is CAPS certified by the National Home Builders Association, and they collaborate with many partners they trust should a client need electrical, plumbing services, or other specialized services. He said they work with clients who have a variety of special needs.

“For example, we have a client that has Parkinson's disease,” he said. “We went out and did his assessment and will periodically do so as his disease progresses. There's no sense in doing all the work at one time if you don't need it right now. We can start with the grab bars in the bathroom, but as things happen, they can have a plan already in place that they can start budgeting for and start looking at how they want to do it.”

Booking a home evaluation is easy. Visit www.trublueally.com/chattanooga