Come Find Your (Furry) Zen Center At St. Elmo's Naughty Cat Café

Soft Jazz music played in the background, the lighting was subdued and the interior design was an eclectic mix of vintage, mid-century modern and Asian Zen den. Two large spaces showcasing distinct personalities and then, of course, there are the cats.

My fellow Pulse writer Joseph Mosman and I booked an hour at the Naughty Cat Café. When I originally booked the visit, I thought spending an hour with frisky felines and purring meows would feel drawn out.

I was undeniably and frustratingly wrong. The hour flew by and I could have stayed much, much longer. When you step into the first room it was like stepping into an intimate lounge with couches, dim lighting, a few cat trees and all the lovely cats taking up their spots on their favorite chair.

I think my co-worker said it best when presenting his thoughts:

"Located in the heart of St. Elmo is one of the coolest and most Zen spots in all of the greater Chattanooga area, the Naughty Cat Cafe. And you wouldn’t know that from the name alone. Tickets are $17 an hour, though that allots you one hour inside with over 44 cats, and a free coffee or non-alcoholic beverage of your choice. My colleague and friend, Patty Leon, reserved our time slot in advance and filled out a waiver online, so once we arrived, we were ready to go.

Once inside, you are transported into a serene, calm, and jazz-like environment, with ornate lamps, rugs, and vintage furniture scattered throughout; an aesthetic so Zen and peaceful that it has to be experienced to be fully appreciated. My colleague and I thought it was so Zen that they should start incorporating massages into the experience, or possibly a dedicated nap area.

Time flew by inside, and at one point, I had three cats on me all at once, just peacefully exploring and climbing on me, nudging my leg with their little faces. Sipping on my coffee and watching everyone else enjoy the cats as much as we did made this an unforgettable experience. The cats there are also up for adoption, for a $100 fee. However, according to their website, 100% of every adoption fee goes back to the partner shelter the cat originally came from, in an effort to continue their mission to place animals in responsible, loving homes.

Overall, this is a truly unique experience that cannot be missed for animal lovers, and especially cat lovers. And while I have always been more of a dog person myself, I can say confidently after leaving Naughty Cat Cafe that I am a cat person now, too. Reserve in advance, and don’t miss a chance to witness one of St. Elmo’s most eclectic and unique cafes."

What Joseph said is spot on. I enjoyed the backroom where the cats had their own window shelf with the sign “Cattanooga”. The cats were seated along several shelves, welcoming the public to come in and play. A running water fountain offered cool sips of water. You’re not allowed to pick up the cats, but that’s okay. Just have a seat and they come to you. At one point Joseph did have three cats on him like he had a pocket full of cat nip.

The Naughty Cat Café has been open for seven years by owners Whitney Sickles and Heath Hanson. When they moved to Chattanooga, they discovered there was a cat overpopulation problem.

The Naughty Cat Café offers a nurturing solution.

“In our travels we had gone to different cat cafes and really liked the concept,” Whitney said. “I used to work at the shelter when we lived in Hawaii. We created this space to give them an alternative. A place where you can get exposure outside of a kennel, in like a home-like environment so people can see their personalities better.”