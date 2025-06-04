First Verse Productions Can Help Capture Your Life-Changing Moments

When planning the biggest event in your life, be it a wedding, graduation or milestone birthday, make sure you hire a team of experts that will make your event memorable for years to come.

The folks at First Verse Productions do just that.

Tony Brown founded First Verse Productions 17 years ago. He said he started DJing at various events and as demand grew, Tony expanded First Verse into a full-scale team of professional DJs, photographers, videographers , and content creators. What sets his company apart from others is the energy, experience and talent his team brings to the table.

“We try to create an experience that our customers and their guests will remember for a lifetime,” he said. “We provide the energy rather than just feed off the energy.”

Brown said important occasions require real planning. While he is not an event planner, he highly recommends clients make a list of things they want to prioritize and always select the professionals they desire.

“When I do consultations with people, I always tell them to book the vendors you truly want, not just the ones who happen to be available,” Brown said.

Brown said his team are the professionals you want. They bring a wealth of knowledge and entertainment, engaging the guests and enhancing the overall experience. Don’t be surprised if his photo booth assistant creates silly and fun opportunities for your guests. Don’t be surprised if the DJ is dancing along with the crowd, spinning tunes that will forever engrave specific songs and music to your joyous day.

Brown recommends booking as early as possible once you have the date set.

“For most people the top priority might be the venue,” he said. “Book that first and then the second thing you want to book is your entertainment and your media so you want to get DJ services and your photographers and videographers who can help you capture the experience. Book those next.”

Brown said it’s important to consider the size of your venue and the number of people you expect will attend your event.

“If they’re expecting 20-25 people, they should book a smaller more intimate venue,” he said.

He said the venue should be large enough to fit the guest capacity in a manner that allows for plenty of free movement yet not so large as to take away from the experience.

“If you say you’re going to have 1,000 people and you put them in the Georgia Dome it’s like nobody is really there,” he said. “If you put those same 1,000 people in a house party, that’s too many people for that house.”

Brown said it’s best to have a venue where the guests can mingle and move around while the professionals work in the background, capturing every moment with various angles and views.

“It makes it really easy if the place is packed just right where I can get a lot of different angles,” he said. “It feels like the photo frame is full of people and activity and energy If we're trying to capture that from a photography or videography standpoint. Sometimes from a photography or videography standpoint, what you're trying to do is get a full frame, so you zoom in closer, on a particular thing that's happening, or an activity that's happening, or a person that's dancing and really enjoying themselves, or a group of people that's dancing. It might be five or ten people that's in the frame, nobody else in the room, but the photo or the video captures that moment and makes it look great.”

Brown said his team takes a lot of pride in making every event a big success for their clients.