Global Search Leads To The Company Lab Recruiting Five Technology Startups

The Company Lab is thrilled to announce five startups will be temporarily moving to Chattanooga as part of CO.LAB’s Sustainable Mobility Accelerator, powered by gener8tor.

These startups will be participating in a 12-week program that integrates each founder with top corporations and investors in Tennessee, with potential for long-term relocation and economic growth in Chattanooga.

This accelerator program currently boasts a success rate of 70% of founders securing pilot or first customer opportunities in Chattanooga within 6-12 months, compared to the national average of 30-50% for general or early-stage accelerators.

“This accelerator program doesn’t just help founders outshine their competition – it helps Chattanooga advance in as a high-tech mobility hub,” said The Company Lab (CO.LAB) CEO Tasia Malakasis. “By bringing innovative ideas and technology to this city, we’re helping foster a sustainable future for everyone.”

Each founder will receive a $20,000 investment from The Company Lab and be qualified to gain up to $100,000 at the conclusion of the accelerator program. The program will connect the founders to meetings with hundreds of investors and mentors, opportunities to partner with corporate partners like TVA and EPB, and specialized programming to bring the company to Chattanooga long-term.

“The success of this accelerator is undeniable – and the impacts are being seen across the globe,” said gener8tor co-founder Joe Kirgues. “This accelerator is delivering results including bringing awareness about Chattanooga to 40+ countries, hundreds of startup founders, and every state in the U.S. Chattanooga’s competitive advantage in sustainable mobility is undeniable.”

These five startups will be revealed at CO.LAB’s Sustainable Mobility Accelerator Kickoff event on April 8th at 5 p.m. at Barrelhouse Ballroom. This event is free and open to the public, with a link to RSVP here.