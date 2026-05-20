GreenPal Helps Chattanoogans Find Great Lawn Care With Easy To Use App

GreenPal, a Nashville-based app that connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals, has launched its service in Chattanooga.

Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal, said the app is easy to use and gives homeowners access to lawn care professionals who have been approved and vetted.

“Homeowners looking for lawn care can visit our website or download the app and enter their property address, the type of lawn service they want and the day they want it done,” he said. “It alerts all the pre-screened vendors in the area that there's a new lawn up for bid. Those vendors bid on the property based on the Google area, Google Street View, and the square footage. And then all those bids go to the homeowner for review. The homeowner can see the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price, and then they decide who they want to work with based on those criteria.”

After each completed service, the lawn care provider uploads a time-stamped photo through the app so homeowners can confirm the work before payment is processed.

Caballeros said the idea for GreenPal came to him in 2012. “My first job out of college was in sales, and my territory was the West Coast. So, I was privy to newer technologies like Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb. I just knew that if somebody was going to summon a stranger to come pick them up or allow a stranger to live in their extra room or space on weekends for extra money, then I would hope they would do the same with home services.”

GreenPal started making transactions in 2015. “After launching in more than 250 markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Chattanooga find reliable, local lawn care professionals,” Caballero said.

Each lawn care vendor has established the legitimacy of their business before being accepted in the app and Caballero said there are approximately 50 vendors for the Chattanooga area.

The website offers homeowners the opportunity to see the recent reviews from customers and has information on the various services the lawn care company provides. Some vendors offer basic lawn cutting services while others also provide tree trimming, landscaping maintenance and pressure washing services. You can sign up for one time service or recurring service throughout the cutting season.

GreenPal serves Chattanooga and surrounding communities, including Northshore, St. Elmo, Southside, East Brainerd, East Ridge, Hixson, Signal Mountain, Lookout Mountain, Red Bank, Ooltewah, and more.

When you hire a vendor, your credit card is connected to the lawn company’s Stripe merchant account. The provider uploads a photo of their completed work, you confirm the work was done to your satisfaction, and then the provider bills your card directly.

Getting professional lawn care service is as easy as creating your free GreenPal account by visiting yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-chattanooga-tn or download the app from either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.