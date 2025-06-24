Habitat For Humanity Chattanooga's ReStore To Extend Hours, Beginning In July

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga announced that the local ReStore will now be open on Mondays, starting this July.

To celebrate their extended hours, Habitat is offering a 50%-off storewide sale on Monday, July 7 only.

The ReStore will be open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, with the sale providing incredible discounts on a wide variety of gently used furniture, appliances, home goods, building materials, and more.

Habitat’s ReStore is a key fundraising effort for their local programs. The new Monday hours will provide more opportunities for the community to shop, donate, and support affordable housing initiatives.

New ReStore Hours (Effective July 1):

Monday - Friday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

“Opening on Mondays will provide even more flexibility for our donors and customers, and we’re thrilled to offer this expanded access to our community,” said Habitat CEO Jens Christensen. “The 50% off sale on July 7 is our way of thanking our loyal supporters and inviting new customers to come see what the ReStore has to offer. Every purchase and donation help us build homes, communities, and hope for families in need.”

ReStore, located at 1150 East 14th Street, offers a wide selection of gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, home improvement items, and more. Donations of new or gently used goods are always accepted and can also be dropped off during the new Monday hours.

All proceeds from the ReStore help to provide a way for people in need of decent, affordable housing to become homeowners.

For more information on the ReStore, including donation guidelines or a list of accepted items, visit the ReStore page on Habitat’s website.