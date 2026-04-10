Hamilton County Unemployment Ticks Up Slightly, Remains Well Below National Rate

Eighty-four of Tennessee’s 95 counties recorded unemployment rates below 5% in January, even as most counties saw an uptick in their rates over the previous month, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Hamilton County saw a 0.2% increase in January, rising from 3.2% to 3.4%.

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5% in January. That rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month but is still eight-tenths of a percentage point below the national rate of 4.3%.

Unemployment rates in 90 counties across the state increased from December to January. Rates decreased in three counties and remained the same in two counties.

Unlike the statewide rate, county rates are not adjusted to account for seasonal impacts on employment.

Take a closer look at January’s county unemployment data in TDLWD’s Labor Force Estimates report.

April marks National Second Chance Month, a time to recognize the importance of supporting successful reentry and expanding opportunities for individuals returning to our communities.

The Tennessee Office of Reentry leads coordinated efforts across the state to connect justice-involved individuals with employment, education, housing, and other critical support services.

By partnering with local organizations, employers, and state agencies, the Office helps reduce recidivism, strengthen families, and improve public safety. These ongoing efforts reflect Tennessee’s commitment to second chances and to building stronger, more resilient communities statewide.