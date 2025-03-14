Hamilton County Unemployment Ticks Up Slightly To Start Off The Year

Eighty-two of Tennessee’s 95 counties reported unemployment rates below 5% in January even as most counties saw an uptick in their rates over the previous month, according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Hamilton County's unemployment rate rose slightly from December, rising from 3.3% to 3.5% for January.

In 87 counties, January's unemployment rates were up compared with December 2024’s rates. Rates remained the same in six counties and decreased in two counties, Cannon and Monroe.

Williamson County reported the lowest unemployment rate for the month at 2.8%, the same rate as the previous month. Perry County had Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate at 7.6%, a 2.3 percentage point increase over the previous month.

Data released last week showed that Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in January was 3.7%, the same as December’s revised rate. The national rate was 4%.

While statewide unemployment rates are adjusted to consider the impacts of seasonal labor, county rates are not.

A complete analysis of the January 2025 county unemployment data is available here.

