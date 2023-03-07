Hamilton Place Welcomes The Easter Bunny

The Bunny is bouncing his way to Hamilton Place!

Spring is in full bloom this year starting on March 10, when the Easter Bunny will be nestled in his garden, ready to take family photos with you and your loved ones.

Visit the Easter Bunny at center court on the lower level, between Belk and Palmetto Moon during the following times to create lasting memories:

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Want a photo with your furry family member? Pet Photo Days will take place every Monday during the season. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, and pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after them.

This spring, local community events are happening at the mall. Check out the schedule of mall-wide events below. Visit here to learn more.

Bunny Memories: March 10 – April 8

Pet Photo Days: Mondays during the Easter Bunny season.

Infinity Dance Connection: Saturday, March 11 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Chattanooga Community Orchestra: Saturday, April 1 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Princess Party & Face Painting: Sunday, April 2 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Chattanooga Dance Theatre's Axel Community Company: Saturday, April 22 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ginger Brown Dance Studio: Saturday, May 20 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Mark your calendars, select your Easter best, and get ready to celebrate springtime with a trip to see the Easter Bunny at Hamilton Place! Visits are always free, with photo packages available for purchase. Walk-ins are welcome, though reservations are recommended and can be made using our convenient online platform, located here. Simply select your date, time, and photo package, and you’re on the bunny trail to your 2023 Easter experience!

For more information, including hours and photo packages, see our website here. Please note that Hamilton Place is closed on Easter Sunday.