INCubator Of Chattanooga Launches INC Connect To Support Local Product Startups

The INCubator at the Hamilton County Business Development Center, a program of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, proudly announces the launch of INC Connect, a new makerspace initiative created in partnership with Proof Programs.

The initiative supports early-stage manufacturing and product-based entrepreneurs—especially those still in the ideation and prototyping phases—by offering affordable space, light production capacity, and hands-on mentorship.

INC Connect provides a thoughtful, low-barrier entry point into the INCubator’s larger entrepreneurial pipeline. Housed in Chattanooga’s 127,000-square-foot mixed-use facility, the program offers participants co-working and training space, peer accountability, and a community of like-minded makers and innovators.

The space is especially suited for founders who don’t require extensive infrastructure like floor drains or industrial kitchen setups but still need room to safely test and build their products.

“Over the past year, I’ve met countless manufacturing and product-based founders with promising ideas but nowhere to begin — no garage, no extra room, and no safe space to test and build,” said Marcherie Savage, director of entrepreneurial development at the INCubator. “INC Connect is our response to that need. As a program of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, the INCubator exists to help businesses grow and scale, and this new makerspace fills a long-standing gap in our pipeline. It gives early-stage entrepreneurs access to affordable space, structure, and mentorship during one of the most fragile stages of building a business. INC Connect reflects our commitment to meeting entrepreneurs where they are, and I’m honored to be a part of shaping this next chapter for our local startup ecosystem. I’m especially grateful to Proof Incubator for believing in this vision and stepping in as a strategic partner to help bring it to life.”

Through this collaboration, Proof will provide in-person and virtual mentorship, monthly client progress reports, and at least four tailored educational events per year. These workshops will focus on core business development areas such as compliance, branding, funding, and go-to-market strategy.

“The heart of this partnership is about meeting early-stage founders where they are. Having access to space, structure, and guidance is absolutely critical to their growth and success,” said Kaleena Goldsworthy, COO of Proof. “By embedding ourselves in the INC Connect program, and joining the wealth of small business resources within the walls of the INCubator, we're able to deepen our impact locally and give CPG entrepreneurs even more resources and access to mentorship to help them succeed.”

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we’re grateful to have passionate entrepreneurs building the future right here in Hamilton County,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “The INC Connect program shows how we’re driving innovation and equipping startups with the tools they need to succeed, and there’s no better place to get started than the Business Development Center.”

INC Connect clients will also benefit from monthly community-building workshops and the ability to seamlessly graduate into private units within the INCubator as their businesses grow.

As one of the largest mixed-use business incubators in the country, the INCubator supports entrepreneurs by offering flexible leases, expert mentorship, and access to a vast network of regional partners. Its location within the Hamilton County Business Development Center strengthens its position as a central hub for innovation in Chattanooga.

INC Connect is now accepting applications from entrepreneurs in the ideation stage through the first two years of business development. Product-based and light manufacturing startups that are not yet ready for full commercial space are encouraged to apply.

To learn more or submit an application, visit chattanoogachamber.com/incubator.