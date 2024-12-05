Jazmine Le Blanc Brings A Love Of Stories To Rossville's And Then Books

Jazmine Le Blanc loves sharing stories and finding new ways for people to express their ideas and creativity.

In 2015 she founded Ella (East Lake Language & Arts) Library so children and families could have access to books and discover the joy of reading and storytelling. It started as weekly gatherings in her living room. Friends and neighbors came together to read a variety of books.

“We read one book called Book Fiesta which was about stories coming to life in public places,” she said. “And we were like let’s do this. Let’s have a book fiesta.”

So, Le Blanc and a thousand of her friends and neighbors came together at East Lake Park for their first Book Fiesta which included a visit by the book’s illustrator Rafael Lopez.

La Blanc said the team at Ella Library recognized the need for a central location to connect, to create, make art and share stories.

“From my living room we grew into a physical library space in the East Lake area,” she said.

Their curated collection includes books written in English, Arabic, German and Spanish representing the diverse cultures of the community.

“We keep a curated collection of about 1200 books,” she said. “We give out thousands of books per year, so we need books, but we had more books than we knew what to do with.”

LeBlanc reached out to the owners of the building which houses the 12 Crows Arts Collective in Rossville, Ga. And recently LeBlanc was finally able to share the news – And Then Books is now open

“We want people to fall in love with reading and have access to books,” she said. “Our library is a way to get kids interested in reading. The store is a way of helping books find new homes in the Chattanooga / Rossville area.”

LeBlanc said the location is in an area experiencing new growth and revitalization. It’s also a great location for people who enjoy books.

“People were buying from Walmart and other places, but there was no book hub in south Chattanooga or north Georgia,” she said.

The store’s inventory is growing daily as people donate their books. Books are sold at significantly discounted prices with the funds covering operational expenses and the continued mission of Ella Library. One corner of the store offers readers a seating area and usage of their free book nook.

Le Blanc hopes the store’s inventory of books will soon be as diverse as their library collection. The store has fiction and non-fiction books, children’s books, cookbooks, historical books and more. But the store is much more than just books. There are four artist studios in the storefront and a workshop for public educational workshops and community events

“Storytelling is our core,” she said. “My personal mission is to help people tell and share their own stories. It’s all about story telling. Not everyone is going to be a writer, but someone might be a painter, or a sculptor or does animation.”

This Friday, And Then Books is hosting a 2025 Vision Board session from 5-7 p.m.

“To help people prepare for 2025,” LeBlanc said. “To get their mind right so they can reach their goals.”

The event is free, but seating is limited. They have two events planned for Saturday December 14. From 1-3:30 p.m. they will offer a picture to watercolor painting session.

Participants will learn how to go from photo to finished watercolor painting. Class instructor Kate Colquitt will guide students through fundamental watercolor techniques, color blending and layering secrets and tips for creating beautiful, vibrant paintings.

At 4 p.m. they will offer a class on embroidery. It is open to all skill levels. Learn to embroider a Winter Wreath. Students will develop a design, learn different stitches, and then create a complete piece. The instructor, Jaime Peterson is a Chattanooga based artist and educator. The class is free, but seating is limited.

To learn more about the store and the events visit their Facebook Page at facebook.com/eastlakebooks

And Then Books