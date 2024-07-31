La Paz Chattanooga To Offer Business Course For Latino Entrepreneurs

La Paz Chattanooga, the longest-serving non-profit organization working directly with the Chattanooga area’s rapidly-growing Latino population, is set to kick off a 2024 business class on Aug. 22.

The 12-week course will be taught by Prospera Strategies Partner Marco Pérez, who will conduct the sessions in Spanish.

“The Latino population in Chattanooga is a thriving and vibrant community with a profound work ethic,” said Stacy Johnson, CEO at La Paz. “Something as simple as a language barrier shouldn’t hold our Latino friends and neighbors back from pursuing entrepreneurship or from expanding and growing existing businesses.”

The course will cover topics including branding, strategy, business financials and team development, licensing, accounting, staffing practices, and more. Free to participants, the course was made possible by generous funding from Hamilton County and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s DSEW (Digital Skills, Education, and Workforce Development) program.

“In order for a community to thrive, all of its residents must have access to resources that empower them to achieve their personal and professional goals,” said Marco Pérez, Partner at Prospera Strategies. “I’ve spent a large portion of my professional career helping small business owners navigate hurdles and roadblocks inherent to entrepreneurship, and I’m thrilled to be able to extend those efforts to area Latinos through this partnership with La Paz.”

Those interested in participating should contact La Paz program staff by calling (423) 624-8414 or texting (423) 401-0880 by Aug. 9.