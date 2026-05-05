Locals Only Gifts And Goods Receives Milestone Award From Mayor Kelly, Shopify

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Monday presented Northshore business Locals Only Gifts and Goods with a Milestone Award from Shopify, acknowledging co-owners Danielle and Eric Landrum for surpassing 10,000 lifetime orders.

The award comes during Chattanooga Entrepreneur Week, where the city’s Small Business Resource Center (SBRC) is serving as a “hub.” Shopify is also working with the city to provide resources through the SBRC for local entrepreneurs.

“Locals Only is quintessentially Chattanoogan, highlighting the unique parts of our city and the people who make wonderful artisanal items for everyone to enjoy,” said Kelly. “I’m proud to see our small businesses grow and thrive in the Northshore and throughout the city. Congratulations to the Landrums for achieving this milestone.”

Founded in 2015, Locals Only Gifts and Goods began with a simple idea: create a space to help other local small businesses succeed. Today, the store carries products from more than 130 Tennessee businesses, many of which are located locally in Chattanooga.

“We’re so grateful to reach this milestone with Shopify, especially as a shop that supports only local makers,” said Danielle Landrum, Co-owner & Founder of Locals Only Gifts and Goods. “Every order means someone chose to support our small business and the creative community behind it. It makes it even more special to celebrate this moment with our Mayor.”

Locals Only runs on Shopify, using the platform’s online storefront and point-of-sale tools to process thousands of orders for its growing customer base across Tennessee and beyond. Shopify provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, powering millions of businesses across more than 175 countries.

“The next great American businesses are being built in cities like Chattanooga, by founders like Danielle and Eric and the 100+ Tennessee makers whose products land on Locals Only’s shelves,” said Jeff Sadosky, Head of US Government and Public Affairs at Shopify. “Shopify's job is to give every one of those entrepreneurs the same infrastructure that powers the biggest brands online. We’re proud to do that for more than 23,000 shops across Tennessee, and grateful to Mayor Kelly for celebrating entrepreneurial success with us.”