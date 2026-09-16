Longest Running Black Newspaper In The City Celebrates With 37th Anniversary Banquet

On Friday, September 18th, the Chattanooga News Chronicle will celebrate being named the longest-running black newspaper in the Scenic City with a thirty-seventh Anniversary milestone celebration, hosted at Greater Tucker Baptist Church on North Moore Road in Chattanooga.

The publication is not only the longest-running Black newspaper in the city, but it is also one of the more empowering and culturally transformative publications in Chattanooga, highlighting stories as a progressive voice for the African-American community here, showcasing both positive achievements in the black community and ongoing social injustices and systemic racism, giving voice to the voiceless.

The publication is at its heart family-oriented and was founded by CEO John Edwards III, with his son Adrian serving as President and Publisher, while his daughter Nikita Edwards-Brown serves as Chief Financial Officer, and his wife, Faith Edwards, serves as Executive Editor.

In March of 2026, they received the honor of being named the longest running black newspaper in Chattanooga, and as a way of celebrating the impact they have had on the African-American community in the city over thirty-seven years, they are set to host a massive milestone banquet to celebrate the major historical accomplishments they’ve made, spanning nearly four decades.

The theme for the event is “Honoring Our Legacy – Shaping Our Future,” and it aptly reflects the enduring legacy of the Chattanooga News Chronicle while looking forward to a brighter future for the publication and black communities across Greater Chattanooga. There will be a speech from guest keynote speaker and retired President of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States, Ruth W. Brinkley.

There will also be live music from Chattanooga singer-songwriter Karen Collins, whose soundscapes infuse gospel, soul, and jazz to create a unique, fun, and powerful sound.

In speaking with Nikita Edwards-Brown, CFO for the Chattanooga News Chronicle, she detailed what people can expect from the thirty-seventh milestone celebration that may not be listed online, adding that while its main purpose is to reflect on the history of what’s been achieved and the paper’s legacy, for her personally the evening is a chance to give her father his flowers.

“Guests can expect an evening filled with history, reflection, inspiration, celebration, and outstanding local entertainment. We want people to walk away with a greater understanding of the Chronicle’s journey, the people who helped shape its legacy, and the impact the newspaper has had on Chattanooga over the past 37 years.

For me personally, the most meaningful part of the evening will be giving my father his flowers while he is here to receive them. We often wait until someone is no longer with us to fully recognize their sacrifices and contributions. This celebration gives our family and the community an opportunity to honor him now, to say thank you and allow him to see firsthand that his 37 years of sacrifice, commitment, and service have mattered.”

Nikita went on to discuss her role in the paper over the years as Chief Financial Officer, detailing the sacrifices she’s seen her family and her father make over the years to keep the paper going strong, and that as CFO, she wants to continue to build on the foundation and growth of the paper.

“Serving as CFO has given me a much deeper appreciation for what it takes to sustain a local, Black-owned publication. I have seen firsthand both the tremendous impact community support can have on a small business and the challenges businesses face when that support is limited.

As his daughter, I have watched my father sacrifice tremendously for the Chronicle.

There have been many times when he has gone without a salary or profit and invested his own personal resources simply to keep the newspaper operating. That level of dedication is something people may never see when they pick up a newspaper, but it is an important part of the Chronicle’s story.