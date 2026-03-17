Mark Your Calendars: The Chattanooga Market Opens New Season April 25-26

Chattanooga’s most beloved Sunday tradition returns this spring for a full weekend on Saturday, April 25th and Sunday, April 26th.

Opening Weekend is a rare opportunity for visitors to partake in the event for a full weekend. With hundreds of makers—both new and returning vendors—the much anticipated opening will be buzzing with activity.

For newcomers to the area, the Chattanooga Market is the region’s largest public market and is producer only. Makers, bakers, crafters and entertainers are among the varieties of vendors that visitors come to enjoy.

Beginning in May, the regular schedule will be Sundays through November. The full schedule of events can be found at chattanoogamarket.com. The Chattanooga Holiday Market will return - scheduled for the last two weekends in December at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The organizers will hold a Holiday Market in Knoxville the first weekend of December.

Every Sunday at Chattanooga Market boasts a new theme such as Strawberry Festival, Mother’s Day Celebration and the well known cook-offs throughout the year. This year a few new themes will be integrated including Singer Songwriter Sunday, Market Trivia, Health Fair Expo and Chattanooga’s Top Chef.

Food trucks continue to be a staple at Chattanooga Market. Most weeks showcase around three dozen themed eateries offering traditional American foods, BBQ, Cajun, Asian and everything in between. Foodies won’t want to miss the largest food truck event in the spring, Street Food Festival happening on Sunday, May 24th.

Visits to the Chattanooga Market include two free concerts each Sunday featuring local and often regional bands and singers/songwriters. Opening Weekend will host Sweet Georgia Sound, a local favorite 18-piece band playing tunes from the 40s and 50s.

Other Markets currently open and operated by Chattanooga Market are the Chattanooga River Market and the Chattanooga Market at Erlanger. Each of these weekly markets have a unique flair and offerings. The River Market is open Saturdays along the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza Saturdays, 10am-5pm and features local makers, food artisans, food trucks and live music. The Chattanooga Market at Erlanger is open at the downtown, Baroness location each Wednesday morning 10:30am-1:30pm.

Additionally, the Chattanooga Holiday Market returns to the Chattanooga Convention Center for two weekends in December following a weekend in Knoxville at the Knoxville Convention Center. More details to follow a bit later in the season.

As a non-profit 501(c)(3), the Chattanooga Market is made possible by Acura of Chattanooga, Tennessee Aquarium and First Horizon and is grateful for their full support.