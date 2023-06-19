Meet Earlene McConnell: Beauty Of Ra

Earlene McConnell, or Beauty of Ra as she is now known, describes herself as a Clairvoyant Medium and Psychic.

She is also an Ordained Minister, and Soul Therapist. Her intent is to bring positivity to her client’s lives and heal those who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Her ability to connect with the dearly departed allows closure for her clients. She is also a stand-up comedian and clients can expect some of her humor as well as some harsh truths during a mediumship session.

“Hey, I see what I see, so I say what I say,” she says.

Beauty of Ra provides a variety of services. Clairvoyant Mediumship sessions, past life regression, Tarot Card Mediumship sessions, Soul Cleansings and more. Her online store has cleansing supplies, oils, ointments, sage, and other items, most handcrafted by Earlene.

She is also a Paranormal Investigator and helps trapped spirits move on to peace and paradise.

Getting to feel comfortable with her abilities didn’t come easy, at first. As a child, she knew she was different than most kids but didn’t understand how.

She says she was always surrounded by people; some she knew and others she didn’t.

“There were a lot of people that I saw as a child but the one that stood out was my uncle,” she recalls with a smile. Her uncle spent many evenings bottle feeding her or just keeping her company.

“I can remember him as an infant, we were really close,” she says. Their relationship continued for years. One day, during a visit to her grandmother’s house when she was 10 years old, she started looking through the family’s photo album and saw a photo of her uncle in a coffin.

“I didn’t know he was deceased,” she says adding her grandmother explained how her uncle had been murdered when she was still an infant.

The experience at her grandmother’s house made her much more aware of her gift. She was different, but says her parents never made her feel awkward or weird about her abilities.

At 12-years-old, Earlene experienced something that forever changed her life. She was crossing MLK Blvd. in downtown Chattanooga when she was struck by a speeding car. Near death, Earlene says she remembered the chaos of the accident scene and being in a hospital, but soon blacked out.

She says she was immersed in a bright white light and spoke with God who told her, it was not her time to die, and she had special work to do.

Understanding her mission was to help and heal others, she worked as a nurse briefly. However, working in a hospital setting overwhelmed her psychic visions causing her mental and emotional stress.

Searching for her own self-care and still wanting to help others, she founded Beauty of Ra, and uses her psychic abilities to make her clients feel whole again. She realizes this is what God intended her to do.

Beauty of Ra is highly sought-after and has a clientele list that includes celebrities and people from all around the world. She recently wrapped up filming a new Amazon Prime series called, “Psychic Life: Uncut.”

Visit her site to make an appointment or browse her online store at: https://beacons.ai/real_beautyofra